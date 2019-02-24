jussie-smollett-standing-for-photo
Jussie Smollett's $3,500 Payment May Have Been For Personal Training

February 24, 2019 - 3:01 pm by Shenequa Golding

The Jussie Smollett case has taken another turn, leaving many scratching their heads wondering when the truth will see the light of day.

According to TMZ, a check for $3,500, the amount the Empire actor allegedly paid Abel and Ola Osundairo for the attack may have been a payment for personal physical training. The check was reportedly written January 23, six days before the alleged attack with a memo that reads "5 week Nutrition/Workout program Don't Go."

Sources close to the 36-year-old actor say "Don't Go" was the name of a music video Smollett planned to film shirtless. He enlisted the brothers to help him lose about 20 pounds for the video. Text messages between Abel, whom he calls Bon, and Smollett seem to back up the claim. In one message from Abel it reads "I know you're traveling today, make sure you get at least 45 mins of cardio."

A text on Jan. 20 outlines a meal plan that included chicken thigh, StarKist Tuna, Eggs and Smucker's peanut butter. Five days later, another text indicates how much weight Smollett could expect to lose. "This is the meal plan and the breakdown of macronutrients. Also includes projected fat loss."

Those close to Jussie say the payment breakdown goes as follow: $600 a week for a five-week workout plan, and $100 a week for a five-week meal plan.

News of the payment for training doesn't mean the attack wasn't staged.

 

Regina King Wins Best Actress in a Supporting Role at 2019 Oscars
Regina King accepts her Oscar during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2019.
Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Oscars 2019: Regina King Wins Best Actress In A Supporting Role

Congratulations are in order for Regina King as she just won her first Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the 91st annual Academy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 24.)

The 48-year-old actress took on the role of  Sharon Rivers for Barry Jenkins' 2018 film If Beale Street Could Talk. Upon winning the award, an emotional King took to the podium and thanked the Moonlight director and her mother who taught her the importance of keeping God first.

"To be standing here representing one of the greatest artists of our time, James Baldwin, is a little surreal," she started. "James Baldwin birthed this baby and Barry you nurtured her. You surrounded her with so much love and support."

King acknowledged her mother who is also her guest and thanked her for raising her to keep the Lord first. “Thank you for teaching me that God is always leaning, always has been leaning in my direction,” she shared tearfully.

Adapted by Jenkins from Baldwin’s 1974 novel, If Beale Street Could Talk also stars Stephan James and KiKi Layne, who play Fonny and Tish, two black youths in love in Harlem, New York. If Beale Street Could Talk also took home a trophy for the Best Picture category at the 2019 Spirit Awards on Saturday night (Feb. 23).

Watch King's acceptance speech down below.

Regina King praised James Baldwin, director Barry Jenkins, and her family in the first #Oscars acceptance speech of the night.

"I'm an example of what it looks like when support and love is poured into someone." https://t.co/9AvxYTbLsJ pic.twitter.com/BKbbiPrjdi

— ABC News (@ABC) February 25, 2019

Jussie-Smollett-Empire-Salary
Jussie Smollett attends the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 60th Anniversary Opening Night Gala Benefit at New York City Center on November 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

'Empire' Camp Says Jussie Smollett Never Complained About Salary

The accusations made towards Jussie Smollett in the alleged staged assault has those close to the actor-musician scratching their heads–including his Empire family.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter Thursday (Feb. 21), sources close Empire were surprised to hear a salary increase was the motive behind the actor's reported staged attack in January. The Illinois state prosecutor stated in a press conference Smollett paid two brothers to orchestrate a homophobic racist attack in an effort to get his star rising and his pockets heavier. But those close to the Empire set believe that can't be the case since as he was most recently paid $125,000 per episode.

"I don't think it's true that he was unhappy with what he was being paid," the source told THR. "His representatives never once called and there was no effort to renegotiate. He's never expressed any dissatisfaction."

Created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong, Smollett's base pay was in the $40,000 to $50,000 region but after setting record-breaking ratings in the first season, the main characters received a big increase with Smollett receiving $125,000 per episode and esteemed actors Taraji P. Henson and Terrance Howard moving from $110,000-$120,000 per-episode to the  $225,000-$250,000 range. Aside from season one, there are 18 episodes from season two to season five.

The actor has officially been cut from the last two episodes of the fifth season to avoid "disruption on set."

"While these allegations are very disturbing, we are placing our trust in the legal system as the process plays out, a statement from Lee Daniels, Danny Strong, Brett Mahoney, Brian Grazer, Sanaa Hamri, Francie Calfo and Dennis Hammer reads. "We are also aware of the effects of this process on the cast and crew members who work on our show and to avoid further disruption on set, we have decided to remove the role of Jamal from the final two episodes of the season."

Smollett has also maintained his innocence throughout the entire case. Alternative motives have pointed to a boost to his music career but the actor also seemed to be pleased with that as well.

Speaking to VIBE just after the release of his debut album Sum of My Music, the actor was pleased with his journey outside of Empire.

"Here’s the thing, I’m not ashamed of Empire songs. I wrote a lot of them," he said. Empire's soundtrack was a hit with fans as it climbed to the top of the Billboard charts in 2015.  "I’m proud of the work I’ve done with Empire. I just can’t be only Empire, that’s not all I am."

His project moved 7,000 units and views on his YouTube channel views have been modest with "Catch Your Eye" feature Swizz Beatz reaching 620,000 views and audio of "F.U.W." reaching 1.1 million spins. His most popular song on Spotify isn't an Empire-related track, it's "Ha Ha (I Love You)" from Sum of My Music.

As the case might to go trial, one can only hope the full truth will be revealed.

Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show
Kevin Winter

Big Boi To Play Motown Founder Berry Gordy In DeBarge Biopic

Big Boi has reportedly been cast as Motown's legendary founder Berry Gordy in the upcoming biopic about Bobby DeBarge. The rapper confirmed the news on Instagram on Thursday (Feb. 21).

"Just finished playing Berry Gordy in the Debarge movie. Coming Soon," Big Boi announced on Instagram. The photo showed an acting chair with his name and Gordy's printed on the backrest.

Bobby DeBarge was the lead singer of R&B group Switch, an act signed to Gordy’s Motown Records imprint Gordy Records. Known for his  impressive falsetto, DeBarge quickly shot up to stardom during the late 70s. He later co-produced for his siblings' band, also named DeBarge, before joining the group himself.

Amidst his success in music, he struggled with substance abuse and legal issues. He died in Aug. 1995 of AIDS complications at the age of 39.

The Bobby DeBarge Story is slated to premiere on TV One sometime this year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Just finished playing Berry Gordy in the “ Debarge “ movie @swirlfilmsig 🎬🎥🔥 coming Soon ! 🆙

A post shared by Big Boi (@bigboi) on Feb 21, 2019 at 8:21pm PST

