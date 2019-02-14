Kanye West Enlists Kenny G For Epic Valentine's Day Gift To Kim Kardashian

Love is in the air in the Kardashian-West home.

Kim Kardashian West is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a lot of love and music. The reality star recently shared a gift her husband Kanye West gave her on this special day of love and appreciation.

The 38 year-old mother of three shared videos of famed saxophonist Kenny G playing live music in her living room, which was decked out in pink and red flowers.

NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day 💋💋💋 pic.twitter.com/A1GD0UlEwu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

somewhere over the rainbow 🌈 pic.twitter.com/setzbsuGgI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

Beat husband award goes to mine 🙋🏻‍♀️!!!! Most thoughtful gifts ever!!!! pic.twitter.com/VaGF6QD5GQ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

There's no denying Kim and Kanye's love for each other is sweet. In a cover story for GQ, writer Caity Weaver describes their love at first glance.

"To the outside world, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West seem very much in love. In their own private world, they seem even more so—obsessively so. Over dinner, I pressed her to describe one habit of hers that bugs her husband, and after struggling for nearly a full minute," Weaver writes. "She pulled out her phone to call him and ask. Kanye picked up immediately as if he had been waiting for the call."

“Hey babe,” she said. “I'm doing an interview, and I just want to know what I do to drive you crazy. Because I can't think of anything that I could possibly do that drives you crazy"

Amid their love and Valentine's day festivities, the couple is also expected to welcome a fourth child via surrogacy.