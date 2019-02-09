Versace Fall 2019 - Arrivals
Kanye West Reportedly Sued By Parents Of Child Heard Praying On "Ultralight Beam"

February 9, 2019 - 11:46 am by Camille Augustin

The Greens have sued West in order to receive the proper funds for the use of the child's passionate prayer heard on "Ultralight Beam."

In 2016, a then four-year-old child went viral on social media for her passionate recital of a prayer. The video gained a significant amount of traction that it even caught the attention of Kanye West. On the intro track to his The Life of Pablo album (2016), the 41-year-old artist featured the child’s prayer on “Ultralight Beam,” but now, her parents are suing West for failing to receive the proper permission and administer compensation for this gesture.

According to TMZ, the adoptive parents Andrew and Shirley Green state West asked the child, Natalie’s biological mother for permission and not them since they’re the girl’s legal guardians. Natalie was adopted by the Greens in 2012. The parents believe the child’s mother, Alice Johnson, never possessed the legal authority to sign off on West’s past request and didn’t receive a promised compensation from the rapper’s decision to sample the child.

The Greens have reportedly sued West in order to receive the allotted funds for Natalie’s sample.

Recently, West reportedly filed a lawsuit against EMI and Roc-a-Fella Records in order to be relinquished from a series of contracts that’ll allow the Yeezy creator “declaratory relief” from undisclosed obligations, The Hollywood Reporter states. The lawsuit also affects UMG Recordings, Bravado International Group, and Def Jam.

american soul recap episode 2 sinqua walls
Daniel McFadden/BET

'American Soul' Episode 2 Recap: The Continuous Revolution Is In Progress

Don Cornelius (Sinqua Walls) has gotten his money, he’s managed to book Gladys Knight (Kelly Rowland), and now it’s time to go into production. But the beginning of the episode is saddening. We have the first black-owned and black-controlled TV show, and at the tippy top of the episode, there’s “a caviar eating, golf playing, Sinatra lovin’ white boy” named Brooks Donald (James Devoti) insisting Don needs him to be able to work with white advertisers and land the dream account, Coca Cola. Even though he’s a drunk and a screw-up, he’s Don’s only hope. (Are they Greenbook’ing Soul Train?) One of the greatest things about the first years of the show was Johnson Products’ work with black-owned ad agency Burrell Communications in the creation of the incredible Afro Sheen and Ultra Sheen commercials. You can’t help but feel that Don himself would be furious at the inclusion of this Brooks  character telling his TV self, “You colored guys have no idea the power you have,” and calling his wife “sweetheart.”

Cornelius spends this episode hanging out with Gladys, setting advertisers up with celebrity impersonator call-girls so they don’t drop the show, and ignores his wife’s phone calls until it’s possibly too late. The picture of American Soul Don, if not Don in real life, is becoming clearer: he’s singularly focused on accomplishing his dream, to the detriment of his marriage. But he’s also afraid of blowing it, and he covers that fear with machismo and the exterior of unwavering confidence. He recounts his run-in with the cops on his first day in L.A. to Gladys the way he wishes it had gone; with him standing up to the cop. Then immediately after, stands up to a Motown label rep when she dictates the terms of Gladys’ performance. Our guess is this inner conflict is going to be the driver in Don’s story as the show continues.

The Clarke twins kill their Soul Train audition and are added to the show, although Kendall (Jelani Winston) reveals to his mom that he got called for service and doesn’t know how long he’ll stay on as a dancer. Tessa gives Brooks her a** to kiss and finally gets praise from Don after the first show. Gerald gets his first discount booking at the club (thanks to the act being in town for Soul Train) and has a new side hustle: honey.

Then there’s JT (Christopher Jefferson). Bless his heart. After JT walks in on his landlord “taking the rent money out of (his) mama’s a**,” (prepare to clutch your pearls!) JT hooks up with an old high school friend for a reparations-by-robbery mission. His friend sells him on the idea of justified retribution for the pillaging of Africa (Raise your hand if you just learned CRIP was an acronym for Continuous Revolution in Progress while watching this episode.) Obviously, the robbery goes left, a cop is shot at the scene - and it’s the “good cop” from Cornelius’ traffic stop in episode one. Another cop is called for back-up, and it’s Tessa’s husband. Is this Crash? As big as L.A. is, in these two episodes we’ve had our primary and now secondary characters cross paths and intersect in random ways. Now JT’s on the run and shook. Guess he’s not going to join the Clarke’s in the Soul Train Gang.

--

What this episode got right: The first episode of Soul Train was replicated almost exactly - the on-air part, anyway— from Don’s clothes, to his lines, to the performances. The set and energy were spot-on (thanks in part to legendary choreographer Fatima Robinson). The on-set pettiness was probably spot-on, too, based on insider stories from original show dancers.

What it could have done without: Joseph Clarke’s (Joseph Lee Anderson) entire storyline. After a misdirection with another soldier injured in the field, we all believed Clarke is heading home. Someone asked on Twitter just as Joseph was boarding the chopper to head to his departure point, “They ain’t about to do this coming home party like they did James on Good Times, are they?” Damn, damn, DAMN!” They sure did. I’m certain this will connect to Kendall’s draft dilemma, but did we really need to go through that?

What we absolutely don’t believe: That the demo for “Midnight Train to Georgia” was called “Midnight Flight to Houston.”

What we don’t understand: Why Gladys Knight is a major character in this show. We’re waiting to see where they go with this. We will say, criticism and questions aside, we’re all the way invested in American Soul, and curious to see how these storylines are woven together into the larger fabric of the Soul Train story as the series progresses.

American Soul airs Tuesdays at 9 pm ET/PT on BET.

"Think Like A Man Too" Premiere - Arrivals - 2014 American Black Film Festival
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

T.I. Calls For Boycott Of Gucci

Earlier this week, Gucci caught backlash from the masses after they attempted to promote a balaclava sweater that mimics blackface. The design promotes a mask for the lower part of the face with a cutout around the lips that’s outlined with red stitching.

Since the item was removed, consumers of the luxury company decided to pull their dollars from supporting Gucci, one person including T.I. The “Rubber Band Man” rapper took to Instagram on Friday (Feb. 8) to state he’s boycotting Gucci and advised others to do the same.

“We all gotta stop buying, wearing, and supporting this piece of sh*t company and all piece of sh*t companies until they learn to respect our dollars & value our business!!!!” he wrote, noting that he’s “a 7 figure/yr customer & long time supporter” of Gucci. “Our culture runs this sh*t!!! We (people of color) spend $1.25 trillion/year (but are the least respected and the least included) and if we stop buying anything they must correct any and all of our concerns.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@gucci As a 7 figure/yr customer & long time supporter of your brand I must say...Y’all GOT US fucked UP!!! APOLOGY NOT ACCEPTED!!!! We ain’t going for this “oops my bad I didn’t mean to be racist and disrespectful towards your people” shit!!! Y’all knew wtf y’all was doin and WE AINT GOING FOR IT!!! We ALL GOTTA Stop buying,wearing,and supporting this piece of shit company And ALL PIECE OF SHIT COMPANIES UNTIL THEY LEARN TO RESPECT OUR DOLLARS & VALUE OUR BUSINESS!!!! Our culture RUNS THIS SHIT!!! We (People of color) spend $1.25 TRILLION/year (but are the least respected and the least included)and if we stop buying ANYTHING they MUST correct any and ALL of our concerns. That’s THE ONLY WAY we can get some RESPECT PUT ON OUR NAME!!!! I Don’t Give a Fuck if I gotta wear Target brand shit.... #FuckGucci

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Feb 8, 2019 at 2:50pm PST

Shortly after the image received traction, the fashion house published an apology, adding that the item was removed from its stores. “We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected, and at the forefront of every decision we make,” the brand stated. The apology continues to present a mission to implement a diverse workforce but no solution as to how that’ll come about.

Recently, Oscar-nominated director Spike Lee also joined a boycott of Gucci and Prada until the companies employ black designers. “It’s obvious to da people that they don’t have a clue when it comes to racist, blackface hateful imagery.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I,Spike Lee Of Sound Mind And Body Will No Longer Wear Prada Or Gucci Until They Hire Some Black Designers " To Be In Da Room When It Happens". It's Obvious To Da Peoples That They Don't Have A Clue When It Comes To Racist, Blackface Hateful Imagery. WAKE UP. Ya-Dig? Sho-Nuff. And Dat's Da "Coonery And Buffoonery” Truth,Ruth.

A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on Feb 8, 2019 at 6:22am PST

In mid-December 2018, Prada rescinded the sale of trinkets and jewelry that resembled blackface. Two years before that, Dolce & Gabbana pulled the sale of shoes that it titled “Slave Sandal.” Just recently, Nike and Adidas came under fire for sneakers that consumers deemed to be racially offensive.

Photo of Sam Cooke Photo of Sam Cooke
Getty Images

Netflix Documentary Explores Sam Cooke’s Legacy, Questions Surrounding His Death

The latest installment of Netflix’s ReMastered investigative series looks at the mysterious death of one of music’s golden voices credited as the “father of modern soul music.” The Two Killings of Sam Cooke, which premiered on Feb. 8, questions whether the late singer’s “outspoken views on civil rights may have contributed to his death.”

Cooke was killed at a seedy Los Angeles motel, more than 50 years ago. The motel’s manager, Bertha Lee Franklin, said that she shot 33-year-old Cooke to death in self-defense. Franklin alleged that Cooke, who was staying at the motel, broke into her office in a rage threatening her and demanding to know the whereabouts of 22-year-old Elisa Boyer, a woman that later claimed he attempted to rape her. Boyer said that she ran away when Cooke went into the bathroom, mistakenly grabbing some of his clothing along with her own.

Franklin shot Cooke three times and beat him with a broomstick before he succumbed to his wounds. Other reports suggest Boyer was a sex worker who robbed him. Although conflicting witness accounts from Dec. 11, 1964 and unanswered questions have long surrounded the shooting, Cooke’s death was ruled a justifiable homicide.

Three years before he died, Cooke, his then manager, Roy Crain, and singer-songwriter J. W. Alexander, launched SAR Records. Cooke also created a publishing and management company, Kags Music. He signed to RCA Records where he released the singles “Chain Gang” “Bring It On Home to Me,” “Twisting the Night Away” and more. By 1963, Cooke entered into a five-year deal with music executive Allen Klein, but he didn’t live long enough to reap the benefits. Klein, who went on to manage the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, ended up owning the rights to Cooke’s music after his death. Klein died in 2009.

The documentary, featuring Dionne Warwick, Smokey Robinson, Quincy Jones and other music greats, seeks to explore longstanding theories that Cooke’s influence in music, his refusal to be silent on civil rights issues and friendship with Malcolm X, made him a target.

Watch the trailer for ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke below.

