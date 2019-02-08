Kanye West's Identity Stolen In Million-Dollar Scam For NY Fashion Week

Kanye's name was forged in a deal for New York Fashion Week.

Kanye West has reportedly been the victim of identity fraud. Ye's name was reportedly forged in an elaborate scam for New York Fashion Week and the price tag was steep.

TMZ reports that a guy, who is allegedly an associate of G.O.O.D. Music, posed as Kanye's rep and contacted fashion designer Philipp Plein, who is in the middle of planing a big even for fashion week on Monday (Feb. 11). The unnamed person allegedly participated in negotiations for Kanye to perform during the event. Plein apparently fell for the hoax, and the two made a deal to have Ye perform for $1 million.

To add icing on the cake, the guy allegedly forged Kanye's name on the contract and requested that $900,000 be advance wired to a fake account in Kanye's name, which the man quickly drained. Now, Kanye is not performing, and Plein is out of a load of cash.

Plein has not addressed the recent news, but he is expected to take legal action soon.