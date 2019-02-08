Keak Da Sneak Gets Day 60 Days To "Improve" Health, Prison Sentence Delayed

A California judge has granted Keak Da Sneak a delay on his prison sentence. The Bay Area rap icon, born Charles Kente Williams, was given two more months to attempt to “improve his health” before turning himself in to begin a 16-month prison sentence, KQED reports.

The judge gave him extra time due in part to a Change.org petition that has received close to its goal of 50,000 signatures, Keak revealed in an Instagram post.

“New update,” Keak wrote on Thursday (Feb. 7). “They gave me 60 days to try and improve my health then turn myself in. I want to thank everyone for making some noise and signing the petition it made a big difference!!”

The 41-year-old rapper is wheelchair bound as a result of two shootings in 2017. His prison sentence stems from a felony weapons possession charge for carrying a weapon as a convicted felon. He was carrying the gun for protection after the shooting.

The petition, launched last month by his wife, Dee Bowens, requests home confinement as an alternative punishment given his health condition.

“The rapper isn't asking for leniency on his sentence, but simply how he serves that sentence. He is asking for home confinement/anklet monitor,” the petition reads.

“The chances of him becoming a flight risk is far and few considering he cannot walk. Prison is not the right place for this man. Prison is dangerous & dirty! He cannot defend himself and has already been the victim of 2 shootings.” The petition also mentions that Keak receives “crucial medical care” three times a week from a nurse who treats him at home, and his wife who is also his full-time caregiver.

His new sentencing date is April 11.