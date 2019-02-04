This weekend, instead of happily attending a Super Bowl party in support of either the L.A. Rams or the New England Patriots, a former couple is spending their time in recovery and entangled in legal proceedings for a domestic dispute.
On Saturday (Feb. 2), Shad "Bow Wow" Moss and his on-and-off-girlfriend Leslie Holden, professionally known as Kiyomi Leslie, were both arrested after a fight, that occurred in Atlanta early in the morning. According to WSB-TV2, officers weren't able to determine the aggressor in the altercation, so both parties were charged with battery and sent to Fulton County Jail. According to TMZ, Bow Wow has since been released on bond.
#TSRUpdatez: Authorities have released the booking photo from #BowWow’s arrest
While both individuals were arrested for the incident, reps for Bow Wow allegedly say Holden was the main aggressor. Bow Wow's mugshots show two scratches across the forehead and one beneath his eye. Unconfirmed reports allege that "Bow Wow suffered multiple injuries including a gash in his neck and side, and bruised ribs."
Apparently the two rekindled their relationship recently but were keeping things on the low. Early this morning the rep said Kiyomi was upset that Bow Wow was going to #SuperBowl related events without her, which is when she allegedly picked up a lamp and bashed his face. ___________ "Both were able to go before a Fulton County Magistrate Judge who granted the defendants $8,000 signature bonds," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.
We will update as more details come in.