Actor Kristoff St. John attends the CBS Daytime Emmy after party at The Hollywood Athletic Club on April 26, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Kristoff St. John, Star Of 'Young And The Restless,' Dies At 52

The actor was found dead inside his home on Sunday (Feb. 3).

Kristoff St. John, known for his role as Neil Winters on the CBS daytime soap opera The Young & the Restless, has died.

Confirmed by his attorney Mark Geragos, TMZ reported Monday (Jan. 4) the actor was found dead in his home in San Fernando Valley, Calif. Paramedics declared the actor dead on the scene. While the cause of death is unknown, sources claim alcohol reportedly played a role in his passing.

St. John has been a part of the Soaps family for nearly 30 years. His role as Winters earned him a record 10 NAACP Image Awards and nine Daytime Emmy nominations.

Kristoff is survived by his ex-wife and boxer Mia St. John. The couple lost their son Julian St. John in 2014 to suicide.

Mia reportedly reacted to Kristoff's death by blaming the hospital for her husband's death. "THAT HOSPITAL KILLED OUR SON @TheArtofJulian THEN MY HUSBAND @kristoffstjohn1. THAT'S WHAT HAPPENED! THEY KILLED MY FAMILY," she posted in a now-deleted social post.

The actor and philanthropist was 52.

Fans and colleagues have reacted to the news on social media.

It is with unbelievable sadness that we say goodbye to our friend, #DaytimeEmmys winner @kristoffstjohn1. @YandR_CBS RIP. pic.twitter.com/qy4zCzIWdT — Daytime Emmy Awards (@DaytimeEmmys) February 4, 2019

No!!! This news has truly broken my heart. Kristoff was pure & so kind. I will never forget how wonderful he was to me and everyone else he came into contact with. He was just a good, good man. 💔 ‘Young & the Restless' Star Kristoff St. John Dead at 52 https://t.co/7JCE8WcXWN — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 4, 2019

I'm so upset to hear about Kristoff St. John. Neil and Drucilla were goals for real. pic.twitter.com/h3asH76D1E — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) February 4, 2019

Kristoff St John 🙏 My grandmother watched her stories, and I grew up watching it too. #ThankYou Prayers to your family... 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cyvtg7GF8M — Stephanie (@StephanieA1208) February 4, 2019

.@YRInsider has been my guilty pleasure for 20 years. This is just heartbreaking. Kristoff St. John’s character was so revolutionary because he & @victoriarowell represented the only black family on Y&R, the no. 1 soap. Kristoff is appreciated and will be sorely missed. https://t.co/dEeC4Ef5y9 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 4, 2019

Sad to hear about Kristoff St. John - staple in daytime tv stories. RIP, man. #YoungAndTheRestless https://t.co/pDtcoMJUP8 — Rickey Smiley (@RickeySmiley) February 4, 2019

