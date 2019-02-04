Kristoff-St-John-Dead
Actor Kristoff St. John attends the CBS Daytime Emmy after party at The Hollywood Athletic Club on April 26, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Kristoff St. John, Star Of 'Young And The Restless,' Dies At 52

February 4, 2019 - 10:46 am by Desire Thompson

The actor was found dead inside his home on Sunday (Feb. 3). 

Kristoff St. John, known for his role as Neil Winters on the CBS daytime soap opera The Young & the Restless, has died.

Confirmed by his attorney Mark Geragos, TMZ reported Monday (Jan. 4) the actor was found dead in his home in San Fernando Valley, Calif. Paramedics declared the actor dead on the scene. While the cause of death is unknown, sources claim alcohol reportedly played a role in his passing.

St. John has been a part of the Soaps family for nearly 30 years. His role as Winters earned him a record 10 NAACP Image Awards and nine Daytime Emmy nominations.

Kristoff is survived by his ex-wife and boxer Mia St. John. The couple lost their son Julian St. John in 2014 to suicide.

Mia reportedly reacted to Kristoff's death by blaming the hospital for her husband's death. "THAT HOSPITAL KILLED OUR SON @TheArtofJulian THEN MY HUSBAND @kristoffstjohn1. THAT'S WHAT HAPPENED! THEY KILLED MY FAMILY," she posted in a now-deleted social post.

The actor and philanthropist was 52.

Fans and colleagues have reacted to the news on social media.

Story developing... 

