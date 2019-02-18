Lil Xan performs onstage during Day 1 of Billboard Hot 100 Festival 2018 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on August 18, 2018 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Billboard

Lil Xan Says He's Never Felt "More Happy" About Being A Father

Congratulations Lil Xan!

Lil Xan is going to be a father.

The rapper shared the news with his Xanarchy fan base on Sunday (Feb. 17) with an Instagram post featuring himself and girlfriend Annie Smith. "I wanted to wait but I just can’t leave my fans in the dark, it’s official I'm going to be a father," the rapper wrote, captioning a photo of the couple.

The 22-year-old vowed fans would be included in this journey, inviting supporters to the impending gender reveal and promising to keep them updated as the pregnancy progresses forward.

"I love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and I’vee never felt more happy in my life all of you are invited to the gender reveal party I promise!" he said.

In the midst of the baby news, Xan also let it slip his sophomore album, Be Safe and some new projects with YouTube are on the way. Based on the excitement that oozed from his Instagram post, the "Betrayed" rapper is more than excited for this next passage of his life.

Things have been looking up for the rapper since entering rehab late last year. Xan was previously in a relationship with singer Noah Cyrus, the younger sister of Miley Cyrus. After that relationship came to an end, Xan started dating Smith.

He also announced this month that he will be apart of Nicki Minaj's European leg of her world tour. Kicking off Feb. 21, the rapper will be on the road with Nicki and Juice WRLD until March when the European portion comes to an end in Switzerland.

Lil Xan has been working to improve his life since we last saw him, the rapper reportedly headed to rehab to help his battle with opioid addiction following the death of Mac Miller.