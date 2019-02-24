91st Annual Academy Awards - Show
Mahershala Ali accepts the Actor in a Supporting Role award for 'Green Book' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Winter

Oscars 2019: Mahershala Ali Wins Best Supporting Actor For 'Green Book'

February 24, 2019

Mahershala Ali won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor on Sunday night (Feb. 24) for his performance in the film Green Book as musician Don Shirley.

Mahershala Ali won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor on Sunday night (Feb. 24) for his performance in the film Green Book.

In Green Book, Ali portrayed Don Shirley, a classical and jazz pianist who had to combat the rampant racism of the south in the 1950s and 1960s. It's his second Oscar, after also winning Best Supporting Actor for his memorable role as a drug dealer in Moonlight (2016).

"I want to thank Dr. Shirley. Trying to capture Dr. Shirley's essence pushed me to my ends, which is a reflection of the person he was and the life that he lived," Ali began in his acceptance speech. The is his second award for the role, earning a Golden Globe this year. But it's also sure to be a controversial win: Shirley's family said the film was inaccurate, and critics thought Shirley deserved a bigger role in the film. Ali personally apologized to the family, and also addressed the backlash after his Golden Globes acceptance speech.

At Sunday's Oscars, Ali also thanked co-star Viggo Mortenson, director Peter Fairley for "giving [the cast] space to work it out," and executive producer Octavia Spencer. He dedicated the award to his grandmother.

"I want to dedicate this to my grandmother, who has been in my ear my entire life. Telling me that if at first I don't succeed, try try again, that I can do anything I put my mind to," Ali said. "Always, always pushing me to think positively. I know I wouldn't be here without her, that she's gotten me over the hump every step of the way."

Watch Mahershala Ali's acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor for Green Book below.

Production Designer Hannah Beachler Brings Home Oscar For 'Black Panther'

Last night's Academy Awards (Feb. 24) had quite the mix of highs and lows, but for sure a highlight was seeing Black Panther getting some of the laurels and recognition many argue it deserves.

Hannah Beachler, the Marvel film's production designer, walked home not only with an award, but with a historic moment on her resume. Beachler snagged the Oscar for Best Production design, and is the first black woman to win this category.

Beachler was one of three members of the Black Panther crew to bring back W's for the home team. Ruth Carter also made history as the first black woman to take home the Oscar for Best Costume Design (and the first Oscar win ever for the Marvel franchise), while Ludwig Goransson earned his first one for Best Original Score (earlier, he also took home a Grammy for the score).

Y’all! So humbled and blessed!!! Thank you all for continuing to lift up this film, and to lift me up!!! Congrats @iamRuthECarter and #LudwigGoransson #chinchilla1970 #blackpanther #Oscars!!! pic.twitter.com/Y9l4InGM43

— Hannah Beachler (@chinchilla1970) February 25, 2019

Congrats to all of the evening's Oscar winners, and watch Beachler's teary-eyed acceptance speech up top.

Jennifer Hudson Performs At 91st Annual Academy Awards
Jennifer Hudson performs onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson Performs "I'll Fight" At 2019 Oscars

Jennifer Hudson hit the stage at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 24) to perform the feminist anthem "I'll Fight" from the highly-acclaimed documentary RBG.

During her performance, J. Hud rocked a black and white suit with a long  coat tail. As she sang along to the powerful track, she stood before the backdrop of the Supreme Court house.

"I'll Fight," which was written by 10-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren, was nominated at the 2019 awards ceremony for Best Original Song. Unfortunately, Warren did not nab the win. Instead, the Oscar went to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for their original track, "Shallow," which was featured in their adaptation of A Star Is Born. The duo also delivered a live rendition of their song during the televised ceremony.

RBG is biographical documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The film, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen, chronicles Ginsburg's youth, marriage, and monumental career within the justice and legal system.

Watch Hudson's performance below.

#Oscars Moment: @IAMJHUD performs "I'll Fight" from RGB. pic.twitter.com/ZEcQ9gk3s4

— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 25, 2019

91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Jeff Kravitz

Spike Lee Storms Out When 'Green Book' Wins Best Picture At 2019 Oscars

Spike Lee may have nabbed his first Oscar at the 2019 Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday (Feb. 24), but the Brooklyn filmmaker wasn't all smiles on the big night. In fact, Spike appeared to be visibly upset and walk out of the awards show after Pete Farrelly's Green Book won the Oscar for Best Picture.

According to footage taken from the event, Spike appeared to stand up and look for the exit when Green Book was announced as the category winner. The chosen movie, which tells the story of world-class pianist Dr. Don Shirley's journey through the South in 1962, was up against Spike's film, BlacKkKlansman.

Following the ceremony, Spike went backstage where he commented on that moment. "I’m snakebit. I mean every time somebody's driving somebody, I lose. But they changed the seating arrangement," he joked before taking a sip of his champagne. Lee was referring to the fact that Driving Miss Daisy won several awards, including Best Picture over his movie Do the Right Thing in 1990. When asked specifically about his feelings on Green Book winning, Spike said: "Next question!"

He left the podium on a more serious note however. "Whether we won Best Picture or not, this film will stand the test of time being on the right side of history," he concluded.

As previously noted, Lee's didn't walk away empty-handed. BlackKklansman took home one out six nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay.

