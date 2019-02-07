Meek Mill And Drake Channel Their Inner Godfather In "Going Bad" Video

February 7, 2019 - 5:43 pm by Jessica McKinney

"Me and Drizzy back-to-back, it's gettin' scary."

Meek Mill and Drake are back! The two recently connected for the music video of their latest collaboration, "Going Bad," and the visuals are pretty epic.

In the Kid Art-directed video, Drizzy and Meek appear to channel their inner Godfather, donning suave suits while driving Maybachs through the streets. The video also features cameos from T.I., Swizz Beatz, Nipsey Hussle, PnB Rock, and more.

"Going Bad" is featured on Meek's 2018 album Championships. It's the first collaboration between the two since their infamous feud ignited in 2015.

In 2018, the two squashed their longstanding beef on stage at the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in Boston. "This really gave me peace of mind tonight," Drake said of their union on Instagram at the time. "Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career."

Check out the visuals for "Going Bad" in the video above.

Photo of Sam Cooke Photo of Sam Cooke
Getty Images

Netflix Documentary Explores Sam Cooke’s Legacy, Questions Surrounding His Death

The latest installment of Netflix’s ReMastered investigative series looks at the mysterious death of one of music’s golden voices credited as the “father of modern soul music.” The Two Killings of Sam Cooke, which premiered on Feb. 8, questions whether the late singer’s “outspoken views on civil rights may have contributed to his death.”

Cooke was killed at a seedy Los Angeles motel, more than 50 years ago. The motel’s manager, Bertha Lee Franklin, said that she shot 33-year-old Cooke to death in self-defense. Franklin alleged that Cooke, who was staying at the motel, broke into her office in a rage threatening her and demanding to know the whereabouts of 22-year-old Elisa Boyer, a woman that later claimed he attempted to rape her. Boyer said that she ran away when Cooke went into the bathroom, mistakenly grabbing some of his clothing along with her own.

Franklin shot Cooke three times and beat him with a broomstick before he succumbed to his wounds. Other reports suggest Boyer was a sex worker who robbed him. Although conflicting witness accounts from Dec. 11, 1964 and unanswered questions have long surrounded the shooting, Cooke’s death was ruled a justifiable homicide.

Three years before he died, Cooke, his then manager, Roy Crain, and singer-songwriter J. W. Alexander, launched SAR Records. Cooke also created a publishing and management company, Kags Music. He signed to RCA Records where he released the singles “Chain Gang” “Bring It On Home to Me,” “Twisting the Night Away” and more. By 1963, Cooke entered into a five-year deal with music executive Allen Klein, but he didn’t live long enough to reap the benefits. Klein, who went on to manage the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, ended up owning the rights to Cooke’s music after his death. Klein died in 2009.

The documentary, featuring Dionne Warwick, Smokey Robinson, Quincy Jones and other music greats, seeks to explore longstanding theories that Cooke’s influence in music, his refusal to be silent on civil rights issues and friendship with Malcolm X, made him a target.

Watch the trailer for ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke below.

Continue Reading
Second Annual Ozone Awards - Backstage And Show
Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Keak Da Sneak Gets Day 60 Days To "Improve" Health, Prison Sentence Delayed

A California judge has granted Keak Da Sneak a delay on his prison sentence. The Bay Area rap icon, born Charles Kente Williams, was given two more months to attempt to “improve his health” before turning himself in to begin a 16-month prison sentence, KQED reports.

The judge gave him extra time due in part to a Change.org petition that has received close to its goal of 50,000 signatures, Keak revealed in an Instagram post.

“New update,” Keak wrote on Thursday (Feb. 7). “They gave me 60 days to try and improve my health then turn myself in. I want to thank everyone for making some noise and signing the petition it made a big difference!!”

The 41-year-old rapper is wheelchair bound as a result of two shootings in 2017. His prison sentence stems from a felony weapons possession charge for carrying a weapon as a convicted felon. He was carrying the gun for protection after the shooting.

The petition, launched last month by his wife, Dee Bowens, requests home confinement as an alternative punishment given his health condition.

“The rapper isn't asking for leniency on his sentence, but simply how he serves that sentence. He is asking for home confinement/anklet monitor,” the petition reads.

“The chances of him becoming a flight risk is far and few considering he cannot walk. Prison is not the right place for this man. Prison is dangerous & dirty! He cannot defend himself and has already been the victim of 2 shootings.” The petition also mentions that Keak receives “crucial medical care” three times a week from a nurse who treats him at home, and his wife who is also his full-time caregiver.

His new sentencing date is April 11.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

New update. They gave me 60 days to try and improve my health then turn myself in. I want to thank everyone for making some noise and signing the petition it made a big difference!! #keakdasneak #oakland #sacramento #keepkeakfree #cut50

A post shared by Keak da Sneak (@officialkeakdasneak) on Feb 7, 2019 at 4:43pm PST

Continue Reading
royce-da-59-takes-shots-wale-kanye-field-negro-song-listen-1549658808
Getty Images

Royce Da 5'9" Takes Shots At Wale And Kanye On New Song "Field Negro"

Royce Da 5'9" is taking shots at Wale and Kanye West on his new single "Field Negro," which was released on Friday (Feb. 8).

The new track calls Wale and Kanye out for "complaining." all the time. He also appears to use "gay" in a derogatory manner to diss the rappers.

"I did it my way without all the complainin' / And all the whinin' all day like Kanye or Wale," he raps on the mid-tempo track.

The track goes on to address Tory Lanez, whom he exchanged with over a series of records at the tail end of 2018.

"I'm not here for the crown nor Tory Lanez cheddar / I'm here for respect or else I'm willin' take off the belt / And whoop a young n***a's ass with it like James Evans," he continues.

It's unclear what prompted this message from Royce, but both Wale an Kanye have made headlines in the past two months. Most recently, Wale was caught swapping remarks with both Demi Lovato and Terry Crews. While he politely clapped back at Lovato during their spat over a 21 Savage meme, things seemed to be a little more tense between him and Crews, after Wale called the actor out for seemingly supporting Liam Neeson and his racist revenge scandal.

Listen to Royce Da 5'9's" new song "Field Negro" below.

Continue Reading

