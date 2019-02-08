Migos Returns With "Position To Win" Track
Are you in the "Position to Win?"
Migos are gearing up for the third installment of their Culture series with their new track "Position To Win."
"Steppin' up (Up), always take the risk (Up) Livin' life (Life), go hard and don't quit (Go hard)/Drip, splash like the ice on the wrist (Brr, brr, brr, brr)/That's a call I can't miss (Brr, hello)/Set my goals like a go, hit the switch (Go, go)," Quavo raps over the uptempo beat.
The group first previewed the track at the start of the new year for a Mountain Dew ad. "'Position to Win' is just a motivational, feel-good record," Quavo told Complex while promoting the single for a "Let's Do" ad. "It’s a highly energetic record, a chant, a song for you to be ready to go out to battle and fight. Fight for what’s right, fight for nothing but positive energy. No negative energy. Ready to step it up, go hard and don’t quit, you know what I’m saying? It automatically puts you in a position to win once you step it up."
The new track comes from what some have speculated will be the upcoming Culture III album, which is expected to debut "at the top of 2019," according to the Associated Press. The album is slated to debut after Offsets' long-awaited solo project.
Stream the full track below.