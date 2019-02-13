Man Accused Of Murdering Wife Tells Cops "I Guess I Don't Have To Worry About A Divorce Now"

This guy.

A Minnesota man accused of murdering his wife showed no remorse when taken into custody by local police. According to reports, Matthew Lynn Jansen reportedly made a joke about the fatality.

"I guess I don’t have to worry about a divorce now,” the 46-year-old quipped.

During Thanksgiving 2018, Jansen's estranged wife Mary Jo filed for divorce and while the proceeding was still pending, the couple still lived together. The 46-year-old later decided to move out and was expected to leave their house on Saturday.

According to a complaint, an "incident" occurred in December, which prompted other family members to remove the firearms from the home.

Friday night (Feb. 8) Jansen called 911 saying he shot his wife “I can’t believe I did it," Jansen reportedly said to 911 operators.

Investigators later searching the Jansen resident instructed him to exit the house without the weapon and found a receipt for a Smith & Wesson purchased earlier in February. An empty Smith & Wesson .44 was found on the steps of the home. An empty handgun was found in Jansen's truck.

Mary Jo's body was found in the couple's bedroom with gunshot wounds to her head and neck. Jansen will appear in court on March 18.