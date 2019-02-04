New Orleans Saints player
Getty Images

New Orleans Paper Says The Saints Would've Made The Super Bowl Less Boring

February 4, 2019 - 5:36 pm by VIBE

According to the New Orleans Time-Picayune, Super Bowl LIII was "boring" without the Saints.

There are a number of people and parties dissatisfied with Sunday's (Feb. 3) Super Bowl LIII, and one particular region hasn't been shy about voicing their discontent with the evening's turnout.

After what many sports fan pointed out as a faulty call during their finals game against the L.A. Rams, the New Orleans Saints were said to be gypped of their rightful place in the game against the now-victorious New England Patriots. In an initial act of disappointment, fan-purchased billboard were erected in Atlanta stating that the beloved football team was "robbed."

Now, a day after the Patriots' arguably unceremonious win, the City of New Orleans has made a bolder statement about how lackluster the big day was without them in it. The Monday front page of NOLA's The Times-Picayune plainly read "Super Bowl? What Super Bowl?" with no extra embellishments.

A full-length blank space on the cover of the paper will show that the supreme petty levels continued way below the fold. The headline for their actual Super Bowl coverage—designated to a teeny, tiny box—read "Super Boring."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#NewOrleans is on petty level 100

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand_) on

Yikes.

In This Story:

Popular

Bow Wow And Ex-Girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie Arrested After Domestic Dispute

From the Web

More on Vibe

San Francisco 49ers v Atlanta Falcons
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Says Teams Would Sign Colin Kaepernick If He "Can Help Their Team Win"

With Super Bowl LIII days away (Feb. 3), conversations surrounding Colin Kaepernick's non-presence in the league have gained traction. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently discussed the former San Francisco 49ers' absence since taking a knee on the field to protest police brutality and racial injustice nearly three years ago.

During a Wednesday press conference (Jan. 30), Goodell said it's up to any NFL team to make a decision on whether or not they want Kaepernick on its roster, depending on how effective the 31-year-old pro athlete or other NFL hopefuls can aid in winning.

"I've said it many times privately, publicly that our clubs are the ones that make decisions on players that they want to have on their roster," Goodell said. "I think if a team decides that Colin Kaepernick or any other player can help their team win, that's what they'll do. They want to win, and they make those decisions individually in the best interest of their club."

Roger Goodell dances around Colin Kaepernick question when asked if NFL will look bad in history books because of how they handled the Kaep situation pic.twitter.com/0QPoSm1Aby

— gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 30, 2019

The statement gained a retort from Kaepernick's lawyer, Mark Geragos, who's representing the activist in a collusion case against the league. On the Today show, the attorney said, "Why didn't anybody ever bring him in and see where his skills were at? I think the whole thing is basically a ruse."

“I think the commissioner was roasted appropriately on social media… The whole thing is basically a ruse. The collusion actually was the NFL kowtowing to the President.” Mark Geragos, Colin Kaepernick’s attorney, on Roger Goodell’s recent comments about Kaepernick pic.twitter.com/91zD2KNM5z

— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 31, 2019

In a 2016 interview with ESPN, Kaepernick discussed his reasoning behind the protest. "People don't realize what's really going on in this country," he said. "There are a lot of things that are going on that are unjust. People aren't being held accountable for. And that's something that needs to change. That's something that this country stands for freedom, liberty, and justice for all. And it's not happening for all right now."

Continue Reading
Antoinette Toni Harris
YouTube

Antoinette "Toni" Harris Snags Football Scholarship, Stars In Toyota Super Bowl Commercial

It's one thing to gear up and go to college, but it's another thing to make history while doing it. That's the potential reality for Antoinette "Toni" Harris, an NFL hopeful currently playing safety at East Los Angeles College. The Detroit native was recently offered a scholarship to Bethany College's NAIA program in Kansas.

She'll reportedly be the second woman to receive a football scholarship. According to SBNation, kicker Becca Longo signed with a DII school last spring and may have possibly been the United States’ first woman to ever earn a scholarship from a program.

Truly grateful & blessed to announce that I have received an football offer from Bethany College! 🏈‼️ #GOSWEDES💙💛 pic.twitter.com/1fd3Mf5qdg

— Toni ✨ (@_Antoinetteeeee) January 17, 2018

"[Football] was something I watched with my cousin, his name is Demetrius Harris. I watched him play a lot," Harris told VIBE at Toyota’s First Annual Bowl Brunch in New York (Jan. 29). "My parents aren’t really into sports, but my mom played basketball, and my sister played. But my siblings didn’t play any sports, or any other sports for that matter, it was just me. I grew up watching [Harris], and I wanted to do it too."

On the same day as the brunch, the rising athlete also made her debut in Toyota's newly released Super Bowl commercial, which supports the release of their expectation-defying 2019 RAV4 HV. The spot was as directed by Space Jam's Joe Pytka, who has directed over 80 Super Bowl commercials.

As for the actual game between the New England Patriots against the L.A. Rams, Harris has her own hopes for the big game's outcome.

"I’m not really for either team, but I’d rather see the L.A. Rams win in the Super Bowl," she says. "It’s time for something new, there should be a stipulation about how many times you can be in these big things. You wanna see sports competitions, not blowouts and not the same teams in the finals each time."

Continue Reading
j-cole-meek-mill-to-perform-2019-nba-all-star-game-1548855706
Getty Images

J. Cole And Meek Mill To Perform At 2019 NBA All-Star Game

J. Cole and Meek Mill have been confirmed as the headlining performances for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina next month.

Meek will reportedly open the all-star night, most likely performing renditions from his 2018 album Championships. N.C. native, J. Cole will close out the evening during the game's halftime. Additionally, Charlotte-bred singer Anthony Hamilton has been hired to perform the nation anthem.

Lebron James will reportedly serve as the captain for the West team; Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead the East. The western players will consist of: James Harden, Steph Curry, Paul George, and Kevin Durant. The East will be: Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Joel Embiid, and Kawhi Leonard.

The new announcement comes shortly after J. Cole released his latest single, "Middle Child." The single discusses his placement in the rap industry as a student of the genre to artists like Jay-Z and a veteran or mentor to artists like Kodak Black.

The 68th annual NBA All-Star Game will air live at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

🏀🌟 Just Announced! 🌟🏀

🎤 #NBAAllStar Intros: @MeekMill 🇺🇸 Anthem: @HamiltonAnthony 🇨🇦 Anthem: @carlyraejepsen

2019 @NBAAllStar Game: 2/17 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/yEcY3zALQq

— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2019

2019 GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist and North Carolina native @JColeNC will take the court in his home state to headline the 2019 #NBAAllStar Game halftime show (Sunday 2/17 @NBAonTNT)! pic.twitter.com/jU0P5fpzX5

— 2019 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 30, 2019

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

6h ago

DJ Envy Admits He Intentionally Omitted Nicki Minaj From Radio In Surfaced Video

Music News

12h ago

Pastor Troy Wants To Be Acknowledged As An Atlanta Gangsta Rap Originator

News

16h ago

Wale Claps Back At Demi Lovato After She Appears To Mock 21 Savage