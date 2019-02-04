New Orleans Paper Says The Saints Would've Made The Super Bowl Less Boring
According to the New Orleans Time-Picayune, Super Bowl LIII was "boring" without the Saints.
There are a number of people and parties dissatisfied with Sunday's (Feb. 3) Super Bowl LIII, and one particular region hasn't been shy about voicing their discontent with the evening's turnout.
After what many sports fan pointed out as a faulty call during their finals game against the L.A. Rams, the New Orleans Saints were said to be gypped of their rightful place in the game against the now-victorious New England Patriots. In an initial act of disappointment, fan-purchased billboard were erected in Atlanta stating that the beloved football team was "robbed."
Now, a day after the Patriots' arguably unceremonious win, the City of New Orleans has made a bolder statement about how lackluster the big day was without them in it. The Monday front page of NOLA's The Times-Picayune plainly read "Super Bowl? What Super Bowl?" with no extra embellishments.
The Times-Picayune Monday front page. New Orleans probably could have spiced this game up a bit.#WhoDat #NewOrleans #Saints pic.twitter.com/zdz0pJaAfh
— NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) February 4, 2019
A full-length blank space on the cover of the paper will show that the supreme petty levels continued way below the fold. The headline for their actual Super Bowl coverage—designated to a teeny, tiny box—read "Super Boring."
