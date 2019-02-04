What makes rap origin stories in Atlanta so special is that there are plenty of living legends to retell and spread the word, especially when it comes to its lyrical figures. While many are familiar with veterans like T.I., Gucci Mane, Jeezy, Outkast or Ludacris, there's plenty of others who would like some respect on their name.

Pastor Troy made this clear on Sunday (Feb. 3) while sharing a photo of Jeezy, T.I. and Ludacris. The photo was originally shared by Tip on Instagram while praising his peers and noting their legacy on the city's rap scene. "Be Clear.... these faces along with a host of others (that look like US) laid the foundation for the infrastructure/artistic ecosystem you now know as Atlanta. THIS OUR S**T & WE RUN THIS CITY!!!! Don’t get it F**K’d UP!!! We’ll adjust the temperature to make it as HOT or COLD as we see fit. If we ain’t wit it... it ain’t S**T!!!"

The message wasn't lost on Troy as he looked back on his footprint on the gangsta rap scene in Atlanta. "I sit back and see all this stuff on IG and laugh. Y’all see them and Think whatever Y’all May, I see them and Say, “I’m on All 3 of Their FIRST Album...So who am I to This CITY?!!!!” I didn’t call nobody to get on their albums, They Peopled Called Me...Why? Cause I had this City on Click Clack Lock."

Troy's career kicked off in the late 90s with him becoming the leader of the hardcore rap clique D.S.G.B. in 2001. In between, the rapper would make guest features on Ludacris, T.I., Jeezy's albums along with his own standout tracks like "Vica Versa."

He scored mainstream success with the release of Universal Soldier and the lead single, "Are We Cuttin" with Timbaland and Ms. Jade in 2002. The song broke through the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was also featured on the XXX soundtrack. Outside of his mainstream hits, Troy's audience has been satisfied with his consistent projects. Just recently, he performed at Atlanta's One Music Fest, sporting his signature gold championship belt.

Troy continued to look back on his road in the industry and how his talents and eagerness to keep the city unity through music was taken for advantage.

"My Biggest Regret in The Rap Game was F**king With N***az that wanted my Spot, Because I Didn’t Have To," he noted without saying names.

"I needed more Allies to make this ATL Gangsta Rap Scene Stick...So I worked with Everybody. Man, Going At No Limit Made Our Gangsta Rap Scene In ATL. Don’t EVER get that Shit Twisted!!! “We Ready” with that Phone Call To P, Opened All The Doors For ATL Gangsta Rap Scene Today...N***a, I stopped the Tank!!! Put some Respect on My Name!!"

As the public begins to lose interest in the mumble era of the region, it's important to hear out the other lyrical legends in the city.

