Jennifer Hudson Performs "I'll Fight" At 2019 Oscars

J.Hud shut the stage down.

Jennifer Hudson hit the stage at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 24) to perform the feminist anthem "I'll Fight" from the highly-acclaimed documentary RBG.

During her performance, J. Hud rocked a black and white suit with a long coat tail. As she sang along to the powerful track, she stood before the backdrop of the Supreme Court house.

"I'll Fight," which was written by 10-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren, was nominated at the 2019 awards ceremony for Best Original Song. Unfortunately, Warren did not nab the win. Instead, the Oscar went to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for their original track, "Shallow," which was featured in their adaptation of A Star Is Born. The duo also delivered a live rendition of their song during the televised ceremony.

RBG is biographical documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The film, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen, chronicles Ginsburg's youth, marriage, and monumental career within the justice and legal system.

Watch Hudson's performance below.