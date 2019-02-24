Watch Spike Lee Accept The First Oscar Of His Career For 'BlacKKKlansman'

Spike Lee accepts the Adapted Screenplay award for 'BlacKkKlansman' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Oscars 2019: Spike Lee Wins Best Adapted Screenplay for 'BlacKKKlansman'

After 33 years, famed filmmaker Spike Lee can add "Oscar-winning" to his kudos for his Best Adapted Screenplay award for BlacKKKlansman.

Spike Lee is one of the most important filmmakers ever, and the Academy has finally recognized it, awarding him with Best Adapted Screenplay for BlacKKKlansman, his first Oscar.

BlacKKKlansman is based on the memoir Black Klansman by of Ron Stallworth, a black police officer who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan. Lee ran to the stage and jumped in the arms of fellow Morehouse Man Samuel L. Jackson, who presented the award.

While Spike Lee's legendary filmography has had classics like Do The Right Thing, School Daze, Malcolm X and more, this is the first time in his 33-year career where he'll take home an Academy Award.

Lee, wearing a purple suit and customized gold Jordans, held a piece of paper and read a powerful speech that acknowledged the sacrifices of his family and ancestors.

Read and watch his full acceptance speech below.