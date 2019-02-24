Watch Spike Lee Accept The First Oscar Of His Career For 'BlacKKKlansman'

Spike Lee Wins Best Adapted Screenplay At 91st Annual Academy Awards
Spike Lee accepts the Adapted Screenplay award for 'BlacKkKlansman' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Oscars 2019: Spike Lee Wins Best Adapted Screenplay for 'BlacKKKlansman'

February 24, 2019

After 33 years, famed filmmaker Spike Lee can add "Oscar-winning" to his kudos for his Best Adapted Screenplay award for BlacKKKlansman.

Spike Lee is one of the most important filmmakers ever, and the Academy has finally recognized it, awarding him with Best Adapted Screenplay for BlacKKKlansman, his first Oscar.

BlacKKKlansman is based on the memoir Black Klansman by of Ron Stallworth, a black police officer who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan. Lee ran to the stage and jumped in the arms of fellow Morehouse Man Samuel L. Jackson, who presented the award.

While Spike Lee's legendary filmography has had classics like Do The Right Thing, School Daze, Malcolm X and more, this is the first time in his 33-year career where he'll take home an Academy Award.

Lee, wearing a purple suit and customized gold Jordans, held a piece of paper and read a powerful speech that acknowledged the sacrifices of his family and ancestors.

Read and watch his full acceptance speech below.

Alright. I want to thank Tonya, Jack, and Satchel. The word today is irony. The date? The 24th. The month? February which also happens to be the shortest month of the year, which also happens to be Black History Month. The year 2019. The year 1619. History. Herstory. 1619 2019. 400 years. 400 years [ago] our ancestors were stolen from Mother Africa and brought to Jamestown, Virgina enslaved. Our ancestors worked for the land, from [when they couldn’t] see in the morning [until] they can’t see at night.

My grandmother Zimme Shelton Aretha - who lived to be 100 years young, who is a Spelman graduate, even though her mother was a slave. My grandmother who saved 50 years of social security checks to put her first grandchild [in college]. She called me Spikey Poo. She put me through Morehouse College and NYU’s grad film [program].

Before the world tonight, I give praise to the ancestors, who help build this country and [sic] along with the genocide of his native people. If we all connect with our ancestors, we will have love, wisdom and regain our humanity. It will be a powerful moment.

The 2020 presidential election is around the corner! Let’s all mobilize. Let’s all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let’s do the right thing! You know I had to get that in there!

Oscars 2019: Spike Lee Wins Best Adapted Screenplay for 'BlacKKKlansman'

Production Designer Hannah Beachler Brings Home Oscar For 'Black Panther'

Last night's Academy Awards (Feb. 24) had quite the mix of highs and lows, but for sure a highlight was seeing Black Panther getting some of the laurels and recognition many argue it deserves.

Hannah Beachler, the Marvel film's production designer, walked home not only with an award, but with a historic moment on her resume. Beachler snagged the Oscar for Best Production design, and is the first black woman to win this category.

Beachler was one of three members of the Black Panther crew to bring back W's for the home team. Ruth Carter also made history as the first black woman to take home the Oscar for Best Costume Design (and the first Oscar win ever for the Marvel franchise), while Ludwig Goransson earned his first one for Best Original Score (earlier, he also took home a Grammy for the score).

Y’all! So humbled and blessed!!! Thank you all for continuing to lift up this film, and to lift me up!!! Congrats @iamRuthECarter and #LudwigGoransson #chinchilla1970 #blackpanther #Oscars!!! pic.twitter.com/Y9l4InGM43

— Hannah Beachler (@chinchilla1970) February 25, 2019

Congrats to all of the evening's Oscar winners, and watch Beachler's teary-eyed acceptance speech up top.

Jennifer Hudson Performs At 91st Annual Academy Awards
Jennifer Hudson performs onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson Performs "I'll Fight" At 2019 Oscars

Jennifer Hudson hit the stage at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 24) to perform the feminist anthem "I'll Fight" from the highly-acclaimed documentary RBG.

During her performance, J. Hud rocked a black and white suit with a long  coat tail. As she sang along to the powerful track, she stood before the backdrop of the Supreme Court house.

"I'll Fight," which was written by 10-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren, was nominated at the 2019 awards ceremony for Best Original Song. Unfortunately, Warren did not nab the win. Instead, the Oscar went to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for their original track, "Shallow," which was featured in their adaptation of A Star Is Born. The duo also delivered a live rendition of their song during the televised ceremony.

RBG is biographical documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The film, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen, chronicles Ginsburg's youth, marriage, and monumental career within the justice and legal system.

Watch Hudson's performance below.

#Oscars Moment: @IAMJHUD performs "I'll Fight" from RGB. pic.twitter.com/ZEcQ9gk3s4

— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 25, 2019

91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Jeff Kravitz

Spike Lee Storms Out When 'Green Book' Wins Best Picture At 2019 Oscars

Spike Lee may have nabbed his first Oscar at the 2019 Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday (Feb. 24), but the Brooklyn filmmaker wasn't all smiles on the big night. In fact, Spike appeared to be visibly upset and walk out of the awards show after Pete Farrelly's Green Book won the Oscar for Best Picture.

According to footage taken from the event, Spike appeared to stand up and look for the exit when Green Book was announced as the category winner. The chosen movie, which tells the story of world-class pianist Dr. Don Shirley's journey through the South in 1962, was up against Spike's film, BlacKkKlansman.

Following the ceremony, Spike went backstage where he commented on that moment. "I’m snakebit. I mean every time somebody's driving somebody, I lose. But they changed the seating arrangement," he joked before taking a sip of his champagne. Lee was referring to the fact that Driving Miss Daisy won several awards, including Best Picture over his movie Do the Right Thing in 1990. When asked specifically about his feelings on Green Book winning, Spike said: "Next question!"

He left the podium on a more serious note however. "Whether we won Best Picture or not, this film will stand the test of time being on the right side of history," he concluded.

As previously noted, Lee's didn't walk away empty-handed. BlackKklansman took home one out six nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Watch Spike Lee Accept The First Oscar Of His Career For 'BlacKKKlansman'

Regina King Wins Oscar For Role In 'If Beale Street Could Talk'

Black Panther's Ruth Carter Becomes First Black Woman To Win Best Costume Design