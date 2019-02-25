Spike Lee Storms Out When 'Green Book' Wins Best Picture At 2019 Oscars

"I mean every time somebody's driving somebody, I lose."

Spike Lee may have nabbed his first Oscar at the 2019 Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday (Feb. 24), but the Brooklyn filmmaker wasn't all smiles on the big night. In fact, Spike appeared to be visibly upset and walk out of the awards show after Pete Farrelly's Green Book won the Oscar for Best Picture.

According to footage taken from the event, Spike appeared to stand up and look for the exit when Green Book was announced as the category winner. The chosen movie, which tells the story of world-class pianist Dr. Don Shirley's journey through the South in 1962, was up against Spike's film, BlacKkKlansman.

Following the ceremony, Spike went backstage where he commented on that moment. "I’m snakebit. I mean every time somebody's driving somebody, I lose. But they changed the seating arrangement," he joked before taking a sip of his champagne. Lee was referring to the fact that Driving Miss Daisy won several awards, including Best Picture over his movie Do the Right Thing in 1990. When asked specifically about his feelings on Green Book winning, Spike said: "Next question!"

He left the podium on a more serious note however. "Whether we won Best Picture or not, this film will stand the test of time being on the right side of history," he concluded.

As previously noted, Lee's didn't walk away empty-handed. BlackKklansman took home one out six nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay.