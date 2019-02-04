Pastor-Troy-Atlanta-Legend
Rapper Pastor Troy attends the 2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at Woodruff Arts Center on September 1, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BMI)

Pastor Troy Wants To Be Acknowledged As An Originator Of Atlanta Gangsta Rap

February 4, 2019 - 12:18 pm by Desire Thompson

The comments came after T.I.'s group photo of fellow rap legends Jeezy and Ludacris. 

What makes rap origin stories in Atlanta so special is that there are plenty of living legends to retell and spread the word, especially when it comes to its lyrical figures. While many are familiar with veterans like T.I., Gucci Mane, Jeezy, Outkast or Ludacris, there's plenty of others who would like some respect on their name.

Pastor Troy made this clear on Sunday (Feb. 3) while sharing a photo of Jeezy, T.I. and Ludacris. The photo was originally shared by Tip on Instagram while praising his peers and noting their legacy on the city's rap scene. "Be Clear.... these faces along with a host of others (that look like US) laid the foundation for the infrastructure/artistic ecosystem you now know as Atlanta. THIS OUR S**T & WE RUN THIS CITY!!!! Don’t get it F**K’d UP!!! We’ll adjust the temperature to make it as HOT or COLD as we see fit. If we ain’t wit it... it ain’t S**T!!!"

The message wasn't lost on Troy as he looked back on his footprint on the gangsta rap scene in Atlanta. "I sit back and see all this stuff on IG and laugh. Y’all see them and Think whatever Y’all May, I see them and Say, “I’m on All 3 of Their FIRST Album...So who am I to This CITY?!!!!” I didn’t call nobody to get on their albums, They Peopled Called Me...Why? Cause I had this City on Click Clack Lock."

Troy's career kicked off in the late 90s with him becoming the leader of the hardcore rap clique D.S.G.B. in 2001. In between, the rapper would make guest features on Ludacris, T.I., Jeezy's albums along with his own standout tracks like "Vica Versa."

He scored mainstream success with the release of Universal Soldier and the lead single, "Are We Cuttin" with Timbaland and Ms. Jade in 2002. The song broke through the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was also featured on the XXX soundtrack. Outside of his mainstream hits, Troy's audience has been satisfied with his consistent projects. Just recently, he performed at Atlanta's One Music Fest, sporting his signature gold championship belt.

Troy continued to look back on his road in the industry and how his talents and eagerness to keep the city unity through music was taken for advantage.

"My Biggest Regret in The Rap Game was F**king With N***az that wanted my Spot, Because I Didn’t Have To," he noted without saying names.

"I needed more Allies to make this ATL Gangsta Rap Scene Stick...So I worked with Everybody. Man, Going At No Limit Made Our Gangsta Rap Scene In ATL. Don’t EVER get that Shit Twisted!!! “We Ready” with that Phone Call To P, Opened All The Doors For ATL Gangsta Rap Scene Today...N***a, I stopped the Tank!!! Put some Respect on My Name!!"

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I sit Back and see all this stuff on IG and Laugh. Y’all see them and Think whatever Y’all May, I see them and Say, “I’m on All 3 of Their FIRST Album...So who am I to This CITY?!!!!” I didn’t call nobody to get on they albums, They Peopled Called Me...”Why?” Cause I had this City on Click Clack Lock. My Biggest Regret in The Rap Game was Fucking With Niggaz that wanted my Spot, Because I Didn’t Have To. I needed more Allies to make this ATL Gangsta Rap Scene Stick...So I worked with Everybody. Man, Going At No Limit Made Our Gangsta Rap Scene In ATL. Don’t EVER get that Shit Twisted!!! “We Ready” with that Phone Call To P, Opened All The Doors For ATL Gangsta Rap Scene Today...Nigga, I stopped the Tank!!!Put some Respect on My Name!!!~P.T.Cruzza #FactcheckMe #DSGB #Luda #LilJ #TIP #OnAll3FirstAlbum #TheyNotOnMYFirstAlbum #WARinATL

A post shared by Pastor Troy (@pastortroydsgb) on

As the public begins to lose interest in the mumble era of the region, it's important to hear out the other lyrical legends in the city.

Check out some other notable jams from Troy below.

In This Story:

Popular

Bow Wow And Ex-Girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie Arrested After Domestic Dispute

From the Web

More on Vibe

Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Opening Night Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Live Nation

DMX To Embark On 'It's Dark And Hell Is Hot' Album Anniversary Tour

Beginning March 8 in Oklahoma City, Ok., DMX will perform the tracks from his multi-platinum album It's Dark And Hell Is Hot. The New Yorker's debut project turned 20 in mid-2018, and to commemorate the momentous occasion, the "For My Dogs" rapper will tour the album across the United States.

The news arrives days after DMX was released from a year-long prison sentence. The 48-year-old was convicted of tax fraud. "We've taken the time to plan an experience his fans have been waiting for, now we can't wait to execute!" X's manager Pat Gallo said in a statement.

The album shot to the top spot on the Billboard 200 upon its release. Spanning 19 tracks, It's Dark And Hell Is Hot boasted the everlasting singles "Ruff Ryders' Anthem," "Stop Being Greedy," and "How's It Going Down."

In an interview with Okayplayer, one of the album's main producers Dame Grease recalled the moment he witnessed X's process during the album's creation. “I knew he was special right from the first time we met," Grease said. “He literally battled every rapper in New York, and won! X had like six rhyme books filled with verses, where both sides of the pages were rammed with words. People don’t realize X was rapping for a good 10 years before he put out It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot. He really fought to get to the top."

View the tour dates below before tickets hit the selling sphere on Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Talk is cheap, Mothafu**a!! ❌Tickets On Sale Friday, February 8 @ 10:00am EST #dmx20yeartour ❌

A post shared by DMX (@dmx) on Feb 4, 2019 at 10:02am PST

March 8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Farmers Markert March 9 - Springfield, MD - The Complex March 10 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel April 3 - Boston, MA - House of Blues April 4 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall April 5 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza April 6 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA April 7 - Washington, DC - The Fillmore April 9 - Charlotte, NC - World April 10 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live April 11 - Ybor City, FL - Ritz April 12 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle April 13 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues April 14 - Houston, TX - House of Blues April 15 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues April 17 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater April 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren April 19 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues April 20 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues April 21 - Berkeley, CA - CAUC Theater April 23 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom April 24 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon April 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex April 27 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall April 28 - Lawrence, KS - The Grandpa April 30 - Sauget, IL - Pop's May 1 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's May 2 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live Mary 3 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews May 4 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues May 5 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues May 7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Foxtail

Continue Reading
Big Boi Super Bowl performance
Getty Images

Big Boi Announces Dungeon Family Reunion Tour Post-Super Bowl Performance

While the Super Bowl game between the New England Patriots and the L.A. Rams, as well as its accompanying halftime show, may have raised some eyebrows, there was some clear good to come from it. Music lovers delighted to see Big Boi and Sleepy Brown represent Atlanta will be even more excited about the forthcoming Dungeon Family Reunion Tour.

In an official announcement on Monday (Feb. 4), Big Boi let the masses know that he, Goodie Mob, Sleepy Brown, Organized Noize and KP the Great will embark on a 10-city North American tour. The festivities will kick off at the top of April in Chicago, pass through Atlanta in the middle, and wrap in Ashville, North Carolina at the end of the month.

Tickets officially go on sale on Feb. 8. And need merch for the tour? The same satin ATLien jackets the duo (and Adam Levine) donned during their tour teaser are officially on sale on OutKast.com. Check out all the tour dates and re-watch the Super Bowl performance below.

 

TOUR DATES: April 14 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues April 16 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works April 17 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans April 18 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory April 20 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theater April 22 - Washington, DC - The Howard Theater April 23 – New York, NY – Terminal 5 April 24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore April 25 – Boston, MA – House of Blues April 27 – Asheville, NC – Salvage Station

 

 

Continue Reading
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Adds Verses To Meek Mill's "Going Bad" And Lil Baby And Gunna's "Drip Too Hard"

With the return of Beats 1's Queen Radio (Feb. 2), Nicki Minaj gifted fans with two remixes to some of hip-hop's most recent songs. The one that kept listeners tuned in was Meek Mill's "Going Bad" single featuring Drake.

On the song dubbed "Barbie Going Bad," Minaj seemingly takes aim at Drizzy and her former beau Meek Mill, rapping: "Neck tat say Onika/I got more slaps than Aretha/When you lose the Queen, ni**as friendly, dog/It was just back to back like Wembley, dog/Now you all the way back up in the Bentley, dog/I turn lemons into lemonade simply, dog/Old boy and my brother tried to end me, dog."

Listeners also speculate that the Queen artist referenced Meek Mill's court case. When the pair were an item, Minaj accompanied Mill to his court hearings and allegedly had a private conversation with the Judge Genece Brinkley. "I was in the court/No Jays and Beys/Made her change her mind in the judge chamber, sleaze," Minaj raps.

Additionally, another revelation in the song can be heard in the outro where the "Hard White" rapper seemingly confirmed that her fifth studio album is complete. The award-winning artist's recent project, Queen, was released in August 2018.

Listen to the tracks below.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

6h ago

DJ Envy Admits He Intentionally Omitted Nicki Minaj From Radio In Surfaced Video

Music News

12h ago

Pastor Troy Wants To Be Acknowledged As An Atlanta Gangsta Rap Originator

News

16h ago

Wale Claps Back At Demi Lovato After She Appears To Mock 21 Savage