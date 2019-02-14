jojo-pj-morton-1550157445 jojo-pj-morton-1550157445
PJ Morton And JoJo Collaborate On Stunning New Song "Say So"

February 14, 2019 - 9:47 am by J'na Jefferson

Just in time for Valentine's Day.

The Internet was buzzing after PJ Morton and JoJo were photographed in the studio together. Their collaborative effort "Say So" was released Thursday (Feb. 14), just in time for lovers and music fans to celebrate.

The smooth R&B track highlights the duo's buttery vocals, which complement each other seamlessly. A piano accompanies them throughout the song, proving the power of simplicity and allowing their voices to shine. Later on, a bass brings the track to another level.

"It's getting hard for me hold my own," they sing together on the song. "'cause nobody wants to be in love alone...if you love me, just say so."

The release comes just mere days after Morton took home his very first Grammy Award for "Best Traditional R&B Performance." JoJo reworked and re-released her first two albums on streaming services back in December, and she says that even more new music is on the way.

"I am currently making the best music of my life for this new album," she wrote in the Instagram post detailing her decision to re-release her projects. "And I wanted to make sure that I saged myself so I could enter 2019 with lightness and space to be TOTALLY FREE."

Listen to "Say So" below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

PJ X JOJO #MadeinNewOrleans ⚜️

A post shared by PJ Morton (@pjmorton) on

friday-releases-feb-15-stream-1550190791
Getty Images

Drake, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, And More Friday Releases You Need To Hear

February is off to an epic start. Cardi B and Bruno Mars hopped back in the studio to deliver another banger; Drake re-released his breakout mixtape for streaming platforms; and that's just the half of it.

Check out the latest Friday music releases below.

Drake – So Far Gone

Drake's breakout mixtape, So Far Gone is finally available to stream. The project was originally released in 2009, but never made it to streaming platforms until now.

Drake and fans recently celebrated the mixtape's 10-year anniversary on Feb. 13. The OVO frontrunner shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, thanking Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, and more artists who contributed to the project and his career throughout the years.

The 18-track album includes the hit singles, "Successful," "Best I Ever Had," and "Houstatlantavegas." Stream So Far Gone below.

India.Arie – Worthy

India.Arie is back with a new project. Her new project, Worthy, features 16 tracks. The singer previously released "That Magic" ahead of the album's debut. It's currently at the top of the Urban A/C radio chart.

Worthy is India.Arie's first full-length album in five years. In support of the new project, the songstress announced a tour. It will begin on Apr. 30, in Jacksonville, and run through major cities, including Detroit, Boston, Atlanta, and New York.

Listen to Worthy below.

Cardi B, Bruno Mars – "Please Me"

Cardi B and Bruno Mars are back with another banger. The two released their latest collaboration, entitled "Please Me."

The Bronx native teased the new track on Instagram. The song is their second collaboration since 2016's "Finesse (Remix)."  The colorful music video gained viral attention for paying homage to In Living Color.

Listen to Cardi B and Bruno Mars' new track below.

Offset – "Red Room"

Offset is teasing his upcoming, solo album with a new single. "Red Room" was originally released on Thursday (Feb. 14). On the four-minute track, the Migos member discusses various aspects of his life including his near-fatal car accident in 2018. He also discusses his past life dabbling in gang activity.  The single was dropped with an accompanying video, which brings most of his stories to life.

"Red Room" is the first music release from Offset's upcoming album, which is slated to drop on Feb. 22. Of the album, Offset previously told Billboard: "I'm talking about relevant situations that have occurred over the last 18 or 24 months, like me being in the crash, my kids, my family time and me being married... There's different parts of my life. The ups and downs of being in music, the feeling of people doubting me and being the underdog to becoming the big dog."

Watch the video for "Red Room" below.

Salaam Remi Ft. Amy Winehouse & Nas – "Find My Love"

Salaam Remi just unveiled a new track featuring the late Amy Winehouse and Nas. The posthumous track, entitled "Find My Love" is featured on Remi's upcoming compilation project, Do It for the Culture 2.

The song was reportedly record during a studio session prior to Winehouse's death in 2011. "Working with friends is the best part of being a creator,” Remi shared in a statement. "With Nas and Amy being two of my closest creative partners over the years, this organically feels like the first song from my Do It for the Culture 2 collection of songs."

Listen to "Find My Love" below.

Lil Kim – "Go Awff"

Lil Kim dropped a new single titled "Go Awff." On the track, the rap legend spits bars about her iconic status. "Queen Bee gon’ reign forever / I’m Mother Nature / I determine the weather / The way I slay, you bitches could never," she spit.

Lil Kim is gearing up for her new studio album. It's unclear if "Go Awff" will appear on the album or if it is just a standalone. Listen the new track below.

Saweetie – "Mood"

Saweetie is keeping the Valentines day spirit alive with "Mood."

The new single is a cute return for the self-proclaimed "Icy" girl, with a two-minute track where the emcee reminisces on the fun of a high-profile relationship. "When we step out it's some paparazzi sh*t," she raps over the verse.

Listening to the track, it's possible that the 25-year-old is talking about her relationship with Migos rapper, Quavo. Though the song does not make mention of his name, the record feels as though it draws on the personal experience of a good time with a significant other.

Listen to Sweetie's "Mood" below.

Kash Doll Ft. 2 Chainz – "Ice Me Out (Remix)"

In her remix to her hit single Ice Me Out, Kash Doll calls on 2 Chainz to execute the 4-minute trap beat. In between the original bars of the song, 2 Chainz swoops in and adds his own clever twist to the hit song with verses like “I got more kicks than FIFA/Ice around my neck like a fever/raw papers looking like Cohibas/raw paper looking like my heater," he spits.

Listen to the "Ice Me Out (Remix)" below.

Low-Low-Single-Art-redo-pa-01-1550164091 Low-Low-Single-Art-redo-pa-01-1550164091
Dirty Science Records

Premiere: Choosey And Exile ft. Aloe Blacc Yearn For A California Style Ride On "Low Low"

With mesmerizing west coast style beats, Choosey aspires for a low rider to speed past a gazillion California palm trees in as he raps about his wishes on “Low Low.” The song uses hopeful rhymes, an Aloe Blacc chorus, and a mariachi-infused instrumental by Exile finds him pondering how fly life would be if he had a low rider in his possession. It’s almost as if he’s trying to say “Life is but a dream," with a couple of verses.

The Southern California native is signed to Dirty Science Records, and focuses on making music that plays homage to his Afro-Chicano heritage. Additionally, he raps about the politics that come with his ethnic identity paired with the societal ills that make his existence harder, like gentrification.

“My biggest influences have been people who spoke from the heart, and what’s most honest about me is my heritage,” Choosey stated on a press release. “There’s a stigma that Black and Mexican cultures don’t get along, but I wanted to show the beauty in being a product of both.”

His forthcoming album Black Beans is slated to drop in March and will have production from west coast heavyweight Exile. “Oldies are a big part of Chicano culture on the west coast from the ‘50s to now. Choosey is born out of that. So with this album, we wanted to unify that sound with Hip-Hop,” Exile said.

It's been a long time coming, building the foundation to tell @kingChoosey Story. I am the soundtrack, he is the author of this aoutobiography called #BlackBeansLP https://t.co/ySg4ckxuc9

— EXILE (@ExileRadio) February 6, 2019

Ultimately, Choosey wants his sonic authenticity to catapult him into success with the admission of still staying true to his message. “I want to be amongst the greats and connect directly with people as a voice who spoke from the heart,” he said.

Listen to “Low Low” below.

 

 

 

Rapper Al-Doms Drops Video For His Single "Pray"

Up-and-coming rapper Al-Doms has recently released his newest single, "Pray," with a video accompanying the song. The song was filmed with the help of directors Aaron Dee and Cam Robert. Throughout the song, the Norfolk, VA native puts his quick flow and the song's catchy hook on display, which should be enough to hold any listener's attention. "Pray" was bred from a conversation the rapper had with his mother and part of their conversation is in the first verse of the song.

"This song 'Pray' stemmed from a conversation I had with my mom that ended with her saying, 'You better pray I hit the lottery,'" the rapper said. "Aside from my mom's fatigue, I looked around at my situation and understood that I needed to find a way out of the same environment."

Aside from his mother giving Doms the push to rap about not wanting to "blend in with the fake" amongst other things, what inspired him to drop his single was his past experiences in life. "We've all been at a low point praying we didn't make the desperate decisions – that all of us ended up making anyway at one time or another – to better our situations," he said.

The music video for "Pray" emphasizes that sentiment. It follows the story of a young, black boy who continuously makes the wrong decisions but that are mainly due to the circumstances and the environment he finds himself in. This music video and Doms verses tell the story of how fighting to not become the product of an environment is a lot more challenging and tempting than it may seem.

Doms' three-minute song starts the year off on the right foot for the rapper who is expected to release an EP this March. Keep your eyes and ears open for this DMV talent and watch the video up top.

