Premiere: Mass Appeal's 070 Phi Teaches Smart Street Politics In 'Good Contracts' Music Video
In the Llama-directed music video for his song "Good Contracts," New Jersey rapper 070 Phi tells a harrowing street tale of violence, kidnapping and betrayal.
“The concept behind 'Good Contracts' is keeping yourself out of a vulnerable position where somebody can take advantage of you. In the video, one of the characters involved himself with a woman that he met outside and brought her to where he makes his money," 070 Phi told VIBE. "His relationship with her was like a bad contract because all she wants to do is take advantage of him and rob him for his money. Metaphorically speaking my character is a good lawyer that helps him out of his situation.”
Musically, 070 Phi uses witty autotuned rhymes to share his sense of impending doom in the face of block enemies and corrupt cops, and how he plans to keep his integrity in all scenarios. "Good Contracts" is the second visual from his EP Outside, which is available on all streaming platforms through Mass Appeal Records.
Phi's Hudson County, New Jersey-rooted 070 Collective has been making waves for the past year and change. Phi formed the crew with Shake, Ralph River, Treee Safari, Behard, Bhee, Malick and Hack. Since then, Phi and Shake have both have found success: Phi as a signee of Mass Appeal Records, and appearing on the label's Starting 5: Vol. 1 compilation, and Shake as a signee of Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music, appearing on songs "Ghost Town" and "Violent Crimes" from West's album Ye, as well as appearing on Pusha T's Daytona and Nas' Nasir.
Fans can see 070 Phi perform on the Starting 5 tour with Mass Appeal labelmates Fashawn, Stro, Ezri, and Cantrell. See tour dates below, and RSVP for free online.
Upcoming Dates:
2/15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
2/16 – Denver, CO – Lost Lake Lounge
2/18 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry
2/19 – Milwaukee, WI – The Backroom @ Colectivo Café
2/21 – Chicago, IL – Reggie's Rock Club
2/22 – Pontiac, MI – Pike Room @ The Crofoot
2/24 – Toronto, ON – The Rivoli
2/26 – Montréal, QC – Le Belmont
2/28 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East Downstairs
3/1 – New York, NY – S.O.B's
3/2 – Philadelphia, PA – Milkboy
3/3 – Washington, DC – DC9
3/5 – Atlanta, GA – Vinyl