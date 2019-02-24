Judge Sets R. Kelly's Bail At $1 Million

Steve Greenberg says he's "very happy" with the bond amount

A Chicago judge has set R. Kelly's bond at $1million following the singer being charged with sexually abusing four women between 1998 and 2010.

The Grammy award-winning entertainer, real name Robert Sylvester Kelly, was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. A Cook County judge set bail at $250,000 for each case.

According to CNN, graphic details about the alleged sexual abuse indicate Kelly spit on two of the victims. One of the of the victims came forward and provided a shirt she wore during a supposed encounter with Kelly, which tested positive for his DNA.

Cook County State Attorney Kim Fox said three of the victims were underage, anywhere between 14 and 16-years-old. The fourth alleged victim was 24-years-old.

Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg says he's "very happy" with the bond amount considering the allegations. "Right now he's presumed innocent," Greenberg said. "We haven't seen any reason to believe that these allegations are credible."

Greenberg continued and said he thinks "all the women are lying."

"Mr. Kelly is strong, he's got a lot of support and he's going to be vindicated on all these charges -- one by one if it has to be."

At the beginning of the year, Lifetime aired a six-part docuseries directed by dream hampton entitled Surviving R. Kelly. Featuring interviews from several of Kelly's alleged victims, including his ex-wife Andrea Lee, the doc outlined the horrific sexual abuse many women allegedly endured at the hands of Kelly.

On Friday, shortly after a warrant was issued for his arrest, Kelly turned himself into police. Swarmed by a sea of reporters, the singer-songwriter kept quiet as he entered the jail. CNN reports they've viewed a VHS which is 42 minutes and 45 seconds in length that clearly depict the singer having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

"This tape leaves no question as to whether R. Kelly is guilty of multiple sexual, illegal acts against a 14-year-old girl," attorney Michael Avenatti said.