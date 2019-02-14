Singer R. Kelly performs at the '18th Annual Soul Train Music Awards' at the Scottish Rite Auditorium on March 20, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

R. Kelly Facing New Charges After New Video Shows Sex Acts With Underaged Girl

The singer and the underaged girl repeatedly refer to the teen's body parts as "14-years-old."

The following report includes language and descriptions that might be disturbing to readers.

R. Kelly could be facing new charges after a VHS tape has surfaced showing the singer engaging in sex acts with an underaged girl.

Reports released by The New Yorker and CNN Thursday (Feb. 14) claim the videotape shows Kelly having sex with girl who reportedly “refers to her body parts as 14 years old.” Michael Avenatti, attorney to stars like Stormy Daniels and a strong opposer of President Donald Trump, was given the tape by a man who has worked with Kelly for decades.

In his statement released on Twitter, Avenatti says he's representing the man as well as “multiple clients in connection with allegations of sexual assault of minors” by Kelly.

In response to press inquiries, attached is a stmt regarding our work on the R. Kelly matter since April, including the discovery of new critical video evidence establishing his guilt. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that this predator is brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/D0dGFzgXlX — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 14, 2019

He also added that his client knows the identity of the teenager and has met her several times through Kelly. Descriptions of what is seen on the tape vary, with The New Yorker stating that the video shows Kelly “sexually assaulting an underage girl.”

CNN states they viewed the video which runs 45-minutes long. An unclothed man, who resembles Kelly is seen having sex with the girl in a living room and a bedroom. The girl calls him "Daddy" several times and they both are heard referring to her genitalia as "14-year-old p***y." The man in the video also asks the girl to urinate and when she's done, he urinates on her.

Avenatti didn't say how old the video is but did hint that “the time frame of sexual assaults depicted in the video is within the Illinois statute of limitations.”

In a statement to CNN, Kelly's lawyers said they were unaware of any new charges against the singer.

“We are unaware of any new information involving Mr. Kelly,” Steve Greenberg said. “We have not been contacted by anyone. We have not been informed about any new information by anyone and we have not been contacted by law enforcement.”

In the years since his indictment in 2002 from a child pornography case, claims of sexual assault have followed the 52-year-old. The Lifetime documentary Surviving R.Kelly detailed nearly half a dozen claims against the singer where he had sex with young girls as 13-years-old. In recent years, he was accused of holding women against their will in a sex cult in Atlanta and studios in Chicago.

Avenatti said that the tape is now the possession of Cook County state’s attorney, Kim Foxx.