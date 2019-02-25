R. Kelly Posts Bail, Will Reportedly Leave Cook County Jail

He plead not guilty to all charges against him.

According to various sources, R. Kelly posted his $100,000 bail of his reported $1 million bond, and is expected to be released from Chicago's Cook County Jail later this evening (Feb. 25).

Earlier today, a judge set R. Kelly's bond at $1 million, and his bail amount was just 10 percent of that. Per The Associated Press, "During a hearing earlier Monday, Kelly’s lawyer pleaded not guilty on his behalf to all 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse that he faces. Prosecutors allege that he sexually abused four women, including three who were minors at the time."

Kelly's supporters have reportedly not wavered since he turned himself in this past weekend amidst the reports. According to reporter Will Lee, female supporters of the controversial musician have reportedly been calling a Chicago clerk's office with inquiries on how to post bond for him.

TMZ also reported that German concert promoters are also not offering refunds for those who bought tickets to his world tour just yet, as they are waiting for the outcome of the case to make a decision.

"At the moment, and we also have to admit that, the chances of the tour are rather bad, yet we would like to wait for the outcome of the (case)," said promoters Concerts Stuttgart.