R. Kelly In Concert - Brooklyn, New York
Getty Images | Mike Pont

R. Kelly Turns Himself In To Chicago Police On Sexual Abuse Charges

February 22, 2019 - 10:25 pm by Latifah Muhammad

The 52-year-old singer was handcuffed and taken into custody. 

R. Kelly turned himself in to authorities in Chicago Friday (Feb. 22), hours after being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Kelly, 52, was met by a flood of cameras when he arrived at the precinct. Officers quickly led him away in handcuffs.

The Grammy winner, whose birth name is Robert Kelly, is expected to remain in custody overnight before appearing in court Saturday for a bond hearing, reports the Chicago Tribute.

Earlier in the day, Cook County State Attorney’s Kim Foxx announced charges against the singer who is accused abusing four victims, three of whom are between the ages of 13 and 17, according to a grand jury indictment. Cook County Judge Dennis Porter authorized an arrest warrant for Kelly with no bail amount.

Kelly has claimed innocence for years, amid numerous allegations dating back more than a decade.

Steve Greenberg, Kelly's lawyer, maintained Friday that his client is an "innocent man," and that all of his accusers are "lying."  Greenberg tweeted earlier in the day, that Kelly would be surrendering between 11 p.m. and midnight, at the Area South location.

If convicted on all charges, Kelly faces up to 70 years in prison. See video of his surrender below.

Regina King Wins Best Actress in a Supporting Role at 2019 Oscars
Regina King accepts her Oscar during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2019.
Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Oscars 2019: Regina King Wins Best Actress In A Supporting Role

Congratulations are in order for Regina King as she just won her first Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the 91st annual Academy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 24.)

The 48-year-old actress took on the role of  Sharon Rivers for Barry Jenkins' 2018 film If Beale Street Could Talk. Upon winning the award, an emotional King took to the podium and thanked the Moonlight director and her mother who taught her the importance of keeping God first.

"To be standing here representing one of the greatest artists of our time, James Baldwin, is a little surreal," she started. "James Baldwin birthed this baby and Barry you nurtured her. You surrounded her with so much love and support."

King acknowledged her mother who is also her guest and thanked her for raising her to keep the Lord first. “Thank you for teaching me that God is always leaning, always has been leaning in my direction,” she shared tearfully.

Adapted by Jenkins from Baldwin’s 1974 novel, If Beale Street Could Talk also stars Stephan James and KiKi Layne, who play Fonny and Tish, two black youths in love in Harlem, New York. If Beale Street Could Talk also took home a trophy for the Best Picture category at the 2019 Spirit Awards on Saturday night (Feb. 23).

Watch King's acceptance speech down below.

Regina King praised James Baldwin, director Barry Jenkins, and her family in the first #Oscars acceptance speech of the night.

"I'm an example of what it looks like when support and love is poured into someone." https://t.co/9AvxYTbLsJ pic.twitter.com/BKbbiPrjdi

— ABC News (@ABC) February 25, 2019

jussie-smollett-standing-for-photo
Tasia Wells

Jussie Smollett's $3,500 Payment May Have Been For Personal Training

The Jussie Smollett case has taken another turn, leaving many scratching their heads wondering when the truth will see the light of day.

According to TMZ, a check for $3,500, the amount the Empire actor allegedly paid Abel and Ola Osundairo for the attack may have been a payment for personal physical training. The check was reportedly written January 23, six days before the alleged attack with a memo that reads "5 week Nutrition/Workout program Don't Go."

Sources close to the 36-year-old actor say "Don't Go" was the name of a music video Smollett planned to film shirtless. He enlisted the brothers to help him lose about 20 pounds for the video. Text messages between Abel, whom he calls Bon, and Smollett seem to back up the claim. In one message from Abel it reads "I know you're traveling today, make sure you get at least 45 mins of cardio."

A text on Jan. 20 outlines a meal plan that included chicken thigh, StarKist Tuna, Eggs and Smucker's peanut butter. Five days later, another text indicates how much weight Smollett could expect to lose. "This is the meal plan and the breakdown of macronutrients. Also includes projected fat loss."

Those close to Jussie say the payment breakdown goes as follow: $600 a week for a five-week workout plan, and $100 a week for a five-week meal plan.

News of the payment for training doesn't mean the attack wasn't staged.

 

ja-rule-red-carpet-jennifer-lopez-concert
Gabe Ginsberg

Ja Rule Performed During The Milwaukee Bucks Halftime Show And....

Yeah, this is rough.

Ja Rule was tapped to perform during the Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves halftime show and from small clips uploaded to social media, no one really cared. The 42-year-old entertainer, real name Jeffrey Atkins, performed during the 90s night. Ja went on the court and attempted to make a funny that didn't go over well with those in the audience.

“They said this is ’90s Night,’ so they brought out a 2000s artist,” Ja Rule began. "But my album Venni Vetti Vecci came out in ’99, so I guess that counts.”

The cringe-worthy silence only worsened when Ja began performing and ESPN NBA reporter Malika Andrews noted some players took to the court to begin shooting around.

There’s a good 3.5 minutes left of halftime, Ja Rule is mid-song and Giannis is already out shooting. pic.twitter.com/sPoyVnpI7x

— Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 24, 2019

In true savage fashion, Twitter cracked jokes on Ja Rule and the lack of enthusiasm he seemed to merit during his halftime show.

Whoever set Ja Rule up like...you ain’t shit!😂😂😂😂

— Karlous Miller (@KarlousM) February 24, 2019

Ja Rule’s halftime performance be like pic.twitter.com/qtNN94tK3C

— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 24, 2019

When I saw Ja Rule Trending on Twitter pic.twitter.com/c3BlBu88Co

— Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) February 24, 2019

Mr. Atkins heard the comments and took to Twitter to offer his own retort, alleging there was an issue with his microphone issue.

Y’all really be on my dick... 😭 let’s be CLEAR my sound was fucked up at first and didn’t come on when it was supposed to but I rocked that bitch... thanks for the love Milwaukee!!! Great win my streak continues... lol

— Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) February 24, 2019

"Let's be clear, my sound was f--ked up at first and didn't come on when it was supposed to, but I rocked that bitch," Ja tweeted. "Thanks for the love Milwaukee.

https://twitter.com/Ruleyork/status/1099536106259922944

Longtime nemesis 50 Cent hasn't gotten word of Ja's latest fumble, but when he does, we'll let you know.

