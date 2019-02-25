R. Kelly's World Tour Promoters Not Refunding Tickets Just Yet

While R. Kelly is facing jail time with a potential maximum of 70 years behind bars, it looks as though the promoters for his recently-announced tour are still holding out.

According to TMZ, German promoter Concerts Stuttgart is reportedly not refunding tickets bought to the controversial musician's show, which is scheduled to hit the country in April. Although he turned himself in to authorities on Friday night (Feb. 22) amidst charges of sexual abuse, they're awaiting the outcome of his case to make a decision.

"At the moment, and we also have to admit that, the chances of the tour are rather bad," the promoter stated. "It is also correct that Robert had to (surrender) his passport for now."

Kelly was charged with 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse. At least four of the ten charges involved underage girls, and their encounters with the singer reportedly occurred between the years of 1998 and 2010. One of the unnamed women who came forward with accusations against the singer-songwriter provided evidence that she had an alleged sexual encounter with Kelly against her wishes.

A Chicago judge set Kelly's bail at $1 million, and earlier today (Feb. 25), he plead not guilty to the charges. According to his attorney Steve Greenberg, he is happy with the bail amount.

"Right now he's presumed innocent," Greenberg said. "We haven't seen any reason to believe that these allegations are credible."