Donald Trump is voicing his disapproval of Spike Lee's Oscar speech, in which the director and writer discussed being on the "right side of history" for the impending 2020 election.

"Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President," Trump tweeted early Monday (Feb. 25). He continued by stating that he's done more for the African-American community than any other President.

At the end of BlacKkKlansman, a montage featuring clips of some of the more divisive moments in recent history was included. One of the clips featured was of Trump mentioning that "both sides" were to blame for the protests and counter protests during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., which left one woman dead.

“I give praise to our ancestors, who have built this country into what it is today along with the genocide of the native people,” the BlacKkKlansman director stated in his acceptance speech on Sunday (Feb. 24), after winning the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. In his over 30 year career, this is Lee's first competitive Oscar win.

“The 2020 presidential election is around the corner,” Lee continued in his speech. “Let’s all mobilize. Let’s all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate.” Note, he did not state 45's name in the speech.

