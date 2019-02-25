91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith, Ice Cube And More React To Regina King's Oscars Win

February 25, 2019 - 10:15 am by Zoe Johnson

A well-deserved win. 

Regina King's humbling win at the 2019 Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actress was bigger than a first-time nomination and win for the If Beale Street Could Talk star. It was a moment of praise for the hard work that surrounded the film.

King let love trickle down from James Baldwin, Beale Street's original writer, to the film's director Barry Jenkins. "To be standing here representing one of the greatest artists of our time, James Baldwin, is a little surreal." She continued, "James Baldwin birthed this baby and Barry you nurtured her. You surrounded her with so much love and support."

Fans and colleagues watched as King accepted this award with such honor and grace, taking to social media to express their joy for the veteran actress.





