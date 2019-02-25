Jada Pinkett Smith, Ice Cube And More React To Regina King's Oscars Win
A well-deserved win.
Regina King's humbling win at the 2019 Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actress was bigger than a first-time nomination and win for the If Beale Street Could Talk star. It was a moment of praise for the hard work that surrounded the film.
King let love trickle down from James Baldwin, Beale Street's original writer, to the film's director Barry Jenkins. "To be standing here representing one of the greatest artists of our time, James Baldwin, is a little surreal." She continued, "James Baldwin birthed this baby and Barry you nurtured her. You surrounded her with so much love and support."
Fans and colleagues watched as King accepted this award with such honor and grace, taking to social media to express their joy for the veteran actress.
Congrats Reginaaaaaaaa!!!!!!!!✨ @ReginaKing
— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) February 25, 2019
Beautiful! Congratulations to Regina King and Ruth Carter on your #Oscar wins for your exceptional work in If Beale Street Could Talk and Black Panther! You both inspire me so much. Love. pic.twitter.com/3j5BY8iPA1
— COMMON (@common) February 25, 2019
She’s been my sister and my homegirl on and off screen. I always considered her one of the best in the business. Congratulations to you @ReginaKing. pic.twitter.com/0Xin8l8DwE
— Ice Cube (@icecube) February 25, 2019
In tears watching @ReginaKing. Such an authentic acceptance. Bravo to you! and Amen, God IS good all the time! #Oscars
— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 25, 2019
Regina King, a legend #Oscars pic.twitter.com/IeHfnTbhVQ
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 25, 2019
ICYMI: Regina King directed the season finale of @insecurehbo if you’re wondering what a kween does in her free time. #KWEEN #Oscars
— Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) February 25, 2019
I don’t think y’all understand how long I’ve been stanning for @ReginaKing. Since before many of you were born! #ReginaIsKing #Oscars pic.twitter.com/KdriRpRjbR
— Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) February 25, 2019
Regina King has been giving us greatness since “227” and she deserves this Oscar and all the awards available and those yet to be invented. AN ICON.
— Robin Thede (@robinthede) February 25, 2019
YES. Huge congratulations to the incomparable @ReginaKing. #Oscars
— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) February 25, 2019
#Oscars Watching @ReginaKing win and give her speech. And for sure was here for the call and response: “God is Good ALL the time... and ALL the time, GOD IS GOOD!” pic.twitter.com/ysPRYEOwUu
— Yvonne Orji (@YvonneOrji) February 25, 2019