Rico Nasty Teams Up With Zack Fox To Release Meme Filled Video For "Sandy"
It's art on another level.
Rico Nasty might not appear in her new video, but the memes will make you stay anyway.
Over the weekend, the rapper and rage connoisseur dropped a music video her new track "Sandy." Directed by comedian Zack Fox, the Kenny Beats produced tune brings out the best in Rico as she enjoys her warranted glow-up while comparing her lifted moments to Spongebob Squarepants' other bestie, Sandy Cheeks. “Smoking out the bowl like a b***h named Sandy / I’m original that’s why the b***hes can’t stand me.”
Her chemistry with Kenny Beats has always been strong (listen to "Trust Issues), but Zack's varied selection of memes will take you back to the days of lurking on Failblog before memes were a popular Internet snack.
In addition to releasing tracks like “Big D**k Energy,” and “Roof,” the Brooklyn native dropped Countin Up, a documentary powered by The Fader to highlight her journey in the music industry and motherhood.
Check out the "Sandy" video up top and the Countin Up documentary below.