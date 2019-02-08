Royce Da 5'9" Takes Shots At Wale And Kanye On New Song "Field Negro"

"All the whinin' all day like Kanye or Wale..."

Royce Da 5'9" is taking shots at Wale and Kanye West on his new single "Field Negro," which was released on Friday (Feb. 8).

The new track calls Wale and Kanye out for "complaining." all the time. He also appears to use "gay" in a derogatory manner to diss the rappers.

"I did it my way without all the complainin' / And all the whinin' all day like Kanye or Wale," he raps on the mid-tempo track.

The track goes on to address Tory Lanez, whom he exchanged with over a series of records at the tail end of 2018.

"I'm not here for the crown nor Tory Lanez cheddar / I'm here for respect or else I'm willin' take off the belt / And whoop a young n***a's ass with it like James Evans," he continues.

It's unclear what prompted this message from Royce, but both Wale an Kanye have made headlines in the past two months. Most recently, Wale was caught swapping remarks with both Demi Lovato and Terry Crews. While he politely clapped back at Lovato during their spat over a 21 Savage meme, things seemed to be a little more tense between him and Crews, after Wale called the actor out for seemingly supporting Liam Neeson and his racist revenge scandal.

Listen to Royce Da 5'9's" new song "Field Negro" below.