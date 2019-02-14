Sheck Wes Pulled From Campaign In Light Of Domestic Abuse Allegations
Major League Soccer released a statement in response to the allegations.
Major League Soccer announced Tuesday (Feb. 12) that the organization pulled rapper Sheck Wes from their campaign after domestic abuse allegations towards him surfaced.
According to Adweek, the "Mo Bamba" spitter was removed from an ad titled "Our Soccer," which also features musicians Prince Royce and producer/DJ TOKiMONSTA. In a statement, the league wrote "In light of the recent news regarding Sheck Wes, he is no longer part of the campaign.”
Earlier this week (Feb. 11), Sheck's ex-girlfriend, singer Justine Skye, alleged on Twitter that she, her boyfriend and friends were stalked and attacked by the rapper's entourage while Sheck sat in the car as it occurred.
"Two cars full of n***as while he sat in the car like a b**ch," she wrote. "You’re pathetic sheck and you beat women. You hit your girl before me and you’ll do it again." Wes denied the allegations, and ended up engaging in a back-and-forth with Skye on the social media site.
"I’ve chosen to remain silent until now out of respect for actual victims of abuse," he wrote. "But I cannot stand by while lies are repeatedly told about me. I never hit or beat any women and I did not beat up or jump anybody." He concluded by saying "All this back and forth is childish , people talk and resolve or go to police not provoke social media."