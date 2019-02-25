Soulja Boy's Breakup Didn't Stop Him From Getting A Blac Chyna Tattoo

Interesting.

Although their union lasted just a few weeks, and even though the two appear to have exchanged some words afterwards, Soulja Boy did in fact have some feelings for Blac Chyna.

The Internet is split over a photograph of the back of Big Draco's arm, which is inked with the name "Chyna" in big script letters, and is positioned next to a rose. According to chatter, he got the tat for Valentine's Day.

Chyna and Soulja reportedly broke up last week after about a two-week whirlwind romance. He stated via Twitter that he was interested in seeing what sex with her was like; the tweet has since been deleted. He later tweeted that he was hacked by Blac Chyna. After word of their split got out, Chyna put the rapper on blast, reportedly calling him "immature" and "thirsty."

News of their relationship swirled during Grammy Weekend, when they were seen at various events together. The "Crank Dat" rapper also posted videos of Chyna during their hangout sessions. Interestingly enough, Chyna was formerly in a relationship with Soulja's nemesis of sorts- Tyga. The two share a son together named King Cairo.