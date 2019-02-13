chyna-soulja-boy-1550095906
New Couple Alert: Soulja Boy Is Reportedly Dating Blac Chyna

February 13, 2019 - 5:13 pm by VIBE

Chyna has a child with Tyga, Soulja's nemesis of sorts.

TMZ reports that according to a source, Soulja Boy is reportedly dating Blac Chyna. The self-proclaimed "hottest rapper in the game" and the beauty entrepreneur have reportedly been dating for a little over a week, coming off of Chyna's breakup with rapper Kid Buu.

"The relationship reportedly blossomed after they started talking over Instagram before eventually meeting up at Sean Kingston's Los Angeles penthouse," People reports. "On Sunday, they attended the KidSuper Grammys afterparty in Los Angeles, where the rapper was honored with the award for best comeback."

According to Soulja Boy's Instagram, he's dubbing them "DrakoChyna," and he posted a photo of the two of them at the event boo'd up. He also documented their outing at the salon on his Instagram Story.

Chyna shares custody of her daughter Dream with ex-fiancee Rob Kardashian, and also has a son with Tyga, who Soulja has discussed fervently in recent weeks.

“Ni**as up in here talking about Tyga,” Soulja Boy said in an Instagram Live video in January questioning claims that the "Taste" rapper had the biggest comeback of 2018. “Tyga? Tyga?! Tyga had the biggest…man get the f**k out of here.”

Interesting pairing considering the saga connecting all of them.

 

DrakoChyna

DrakoChyna Grammy Party Celebration 🎉

