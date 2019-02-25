91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Twitter Triumphantly Reacts To Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman' Oscars Win

February 25, 2019 - 9:27 am by Camille Augustin

"Y'all finally did the right thing!"

On Sunday evening (Feb. 24), Spike Lee went home with a trophy that many have deemed to be a long time coming. The Do The Right Thing director won his first Oscar award (after being nominated five times), taking home the mini statue for Best Adapted Screenplay for BlacKkKlansman.

The 2018 film, starring John David Washington, Laura Harrier, and Adam Driver competed against A Star Is Born, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and Can You Ever Forgive Me? During his acceptance speech, Lee honored his grandmother and verbally genuflected to his ancestors.

"Before the world tonight, I give praise to the ancestors, who help build this country and [sic] along with the genocide of his native people," he said. "If we all connect with our ancestors, we will have love, wisdom and regain our humanity. It will be a powerful moment."

Immediately after his win, social media users logged into their Twitter accounts to congratulate the visionary. Read a few of the reactions below.

