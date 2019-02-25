Twitter Triumphantly Reacts To Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman' Oscars Win

"Y'all finally did the right thing!"

On Sunday evening (Feb. 24), Spike Lee went home with a trophy that many have deemed to be a long time coming. The Do The Right Thing director won his first Oscar award (after being nominated five times), taking home the mini statue for Best Adapted Screenplay for BlacKkKlansman.

The 2018 film, starring John David Washington, Laura Harrier, and Adam Driver competed against A Star Is Born, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and Can You Ever Forgive Me? During his acceptance speech, Lee honored his grandmother and verbally genuflected to his ancestors.

"Before the world tonight, I give praise to the ancestors, who help build this country and [sic] along with the genocide of his native people," he said. "If we all connect with our ancestors, we will have love, wisdom and regain our humanity. It will be a powerful moment."

Immediately after his win, social media users logged into their Twitter accounts to congratulate the visionary. Read a few of the reactions below.

#SpikeLee, winning his first Oscar, doing what he does best: Keeping it real. Reminding of the 400th anniversary of enslavement - 1619-2019 - and reminding that 2020 is right around the corner. "Make the moral choice between love and hate. Let's do the right thing!" #Oscars — Rochelle Riley | Author of "The Burden" (@rochelleriley) February 25, 2019

I can’t believe my boy Spike Lee won Best Adapted Screenplay for BlacKkKlansmen! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 25, 2019

Y’all FINALLY did the right thing! YES SPIKE LEE!!! YES!! #Oscars #Blackkklansman ⚡️ — Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 25, 2019

Congratulations to Hannah Beachler making history with her Oscar win for Best Production Design in Black Panther! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 25, 2019

Spike Lee invoking slave history, Black History Month and the genocide of Native people’s in his speech has taken me to heights of Blackness unknown #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rQ9aLcNkQv — Directed by...Eliyannah Amirah Yisrael ❤️🖤💚 (@ELIYANNAHdirect) February 25, 2019

Spike Lee hops on Sam Jackson pic.twitter.com/2HEUG5mV0j — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 25, 2019

Cheering for my brother Spike Lee tonight!! He is the sixth black filmmaker to receive the nomination for Best Director and would be the first to win this category. Let’s see history made!! #Oscars #BlacKkKlansman 📷: Getty/Jeff Kravitz pic.twitter.com/pTz6LzfIad — Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) February 24, 2019

Congrats to #SpikeLee on his Oscar win for #BlacKkKlansman and his awesome tribute to the late Bill Nunn pic.twitter.com/aepgNsdI2G — Tony Holly (@RealTonyHolly) February 25, 2019

I’m wearing my Morehouse gear tomorrow in honor of Spike Lee’s win. This is a celebration and a well deserved win!!! #Oscar2019 — Je'lon Alexander (@JButton052018) February 25, 2019