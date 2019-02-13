St. Louis Woman Sues Atlanta Nightclub After Alleged Sexual Assault Streamed On FB Live

"I'm going to continue to fight. I'm a victim but I'm a survivor as well," Jasmine Eiland.

A St. Louis woman has come forward to level a lawsuit against a popular Atlanta nightclub stating their lack of security aided in her sexual assault, which was later streamed on Facebook Live.

According to CNN, Jasmine Eiland journeyed to Atlanta for her birthday and attended the club January 20, which was also hosting a concert that she streamed on Facebook Live.

During a press conference with her attorney L. Chris Stewart, a snippet of the video was shared, which showed Eiland being pulled through the crowd by a man after the first alleged assault. Eiland claims she was assaulted twice, once on the dance floor and in the outside area.

"She went from coherent, having fun ... to being out of it," Stewart said.

According to a police report, an assault was reported by a woman who saw the incident on Facebook Live, which showed "a black female being groped on her chest and possibly being raped from behind" as she screamed 'no, stop.' "

The report notes Eiland repeated cries for help "In the video, you can clearly hear the female saying, 'stop, please somebody help me.' "

A 34-year-old man in jail, Domonique Williams, turned himself in two weeks ago after local authorities obtained a warrant for his arrest on a charge of aggravated sodomy.

"I'm going to continue to fight. I'm a victim but I'm a survivor as well," Eiland said.