Tidal Does The World A Solid By Streaming 'Paid In Full'

Who's excited?

Get ready to pop your popcorn because Paid In Full has officially been added to the TIDAL film roster.

Announced on social media Monday (Feb. 25), the cult classic has arrived just in time to help save Black History Month. Originally released in 2002, the film is loosely based on Harlem street legends Azie "AZ" Faison, Rich Porter, and Alpo Martinez and their reign in the 80s.

Created the Roc-a-Fella umbrella, the film was just another hit for Jay-Z, Kareem "Biggs" Burke and Dame Dash who spearheaded the film. Dame Dash also appears in many of the Roc-a-Fella films like Street Soldiers, the State Property franchise and his notable cameo in Paid in Full.

The film which was originally produced by Jay-Z, Dash, and Brett Ratner alongside director, Charles Stone III is highly regarded as the pinnacle of black cinema and has received generational love from all ages.

This also isn't TIDAL's first film on the streaming service. In addition to their in-house documentaries and shows, they also have Streets is Watching and more.

Check out Paid In Full here.