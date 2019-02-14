T.I. Blasts Floyd Mayweather For Gucci Support On "F**k N***a": Listen

T.I. Blasts Floyd Mayweather For Gucci Support On "F**k N***a"
T.I. is taking shots at Floyd Mayweather for his support of Gucci's controversial blackface sweater on his new track entitled "F**k N***a."
On the three-minute track, which was released on Thursday (Feb. 14), T.I. doesn't hold anything back. He proceeds to call the boxing champ multiple names and uses his image as the cover art.
"Old greedy a** n***a only thinking about his self / He get the fame, he get the wealth / Ya, people are struggling, who did you help? T.I. spits. "Damn, it must suck to be a f**k n***a."
As previously noted, the diss record is in response to Mayweather's recent support of Gucci's racist sweater that mocks blackface imagery. Floyd reportedly told TMZ that he is "not no follower" and will continue to wear and do whatever he wants to do.
Mayweather and T.I.'s beef dates back years (the two nearly came to blows over T.I.'s wife in 2014), but the rapper isn't the only one to speak out against Floyd's latest comments. 50 Cent also called him out on Instagram, saying, "Champ you need a publicist, man you saying all the wrong sh*t fool."
While Mayweather continues to support Gucci, T.I., Spike Lee and more have announcement their plans to boycott the brand until further notice.
Listen to T.I.'s new track below.