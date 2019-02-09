T.I. Calls For Boycott Of Gucci
T.I. took to Instagram on Friday (Feb. 8) to state he’s boycotting Gucci and advised others to do the same.
Earlier this week, Gucci caught backlash from the masses after they attempted to promote a balaclava sweater that mimics blackface. The design promotes a mask for the lower part of the face with a cutout around the lips that’s outlined with red stitching.
“We all gotta stop buying, wearing, and supporting this piece of sh*t company and all piece of sh*t companies until they learn to respect our dollars & value our business!!!!” he wrote, noting that he’s “a 7 figure/yr customer & long time supporter” of Gucci. “Our culture runs this sh*t!!! We (people of color) spend $1.25 trillion/year (but are the least respected and the least included) and if we stop buying anything they must correct any and all of our concerns.”
@gucci As a 7 figure/yr customer & long time supporter of your brand I must say...Y’all GOT US fucked UP!!! APOLOGY NOT ACCEPTED!!!! We ain’t going for this “oops my bad I didn’t mean to be racist and disrespectful towards your people” shit!!! Y’all knew wtf y’all was doin and WE AINT GOING FOR IT!!! We ALL GOTTA Stop buying,wearing,and supporting this piece of shit company And ALL PIECE OF SHIT COMPANIES UNTIL THEY LEARN TO RESPECT OUR DOLLARS & VALUE OUR BUSINESS!!!! Our culture RUNS THIS SHIT!!! We (People of color) spend $1.25 TRILLION/year (but are the least respected and the least included)and if we stop buying ANYTHING they MUST correct any and ALL of our concerns. That’s THE ONLY WAY we can get some RESPECT PUT ON OUR NAME!!!! I Don’t Give a Fuck if I gotta wear Target brand shit.... #FuckGucci
Shortly after the image received traction, the fashion house published an apology, adding that the item was removed from its stores. “We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected, and at the forefront of every decision we make,” the brand stated. The apology continues to present a mission to implement a diverse workforce but no solution as to how that’ll come about.
Recently, Oscar-nominated director Spike Lee also joined a boycott of Gucci and Prada until the companies employ black designers. “It’s obvious to da people that they don’t have a clue when it comes to racist, blackface hateful imagery.”
I,Spike Lee Of Sound Mind And Body Will No Longer Wear Prada Or Gucci Until They Hire Some Black Designers " To Be In Da Room When It Happens". It's Obvious To Da Peoples That They Don't Have A Clue When It Comes To Racist, Blackface Hateful Imagery. WAKE UP. Ya-Dig? Sho-Nuff. And Dat's Da "Coonery And Buffoonery” Truth,Ruth.
In mid-December 2018, Prada rescinded the sale of trinkets and jewelry that resembled blackface. Two years before that, Dolce & Gabbana pulled the sale of shoes that it titled “Slave Sandal.” Just recently, Nike and Adidas came under fire for sneakers that consumers deemed to be racially offensive.