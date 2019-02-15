Tekashi 6ix9ine's Guilty Plea Sees Rapper Confess To Selling Drugs, Robbery And More
A 47-year minimum hovered over his head before pleading guilty. There is no telling what sentence 6ix9ine will be hit with since cooperating.
Since striking a deal with the U.S. government to evade a life sentence connected to a racketeering case that has left him in federal prison, Tekashi 6ix9ine has pled guilty to a plethora of violent crimes, Billboard reports.
Detailing his initiation into the Nine Trey Bloods, 69 reportedly became affiliated with the gang in 2017, which coincidently marks the launch of his rap career.
In order to complete the requirements of the deal, Tekashi, born Daniel Hernandez, also admitted to the firearms offense including the attempted murder of an individual on March 20, 2018, the documents state. Two other incidents have been added to the list of evidence stacked against the young rapper, including the infamous Cheif Keef shooting which took place in June in New York City.
If you recall, the Keef attack was the same shooting where Hernandez was recorded issuing the hit on his rival. VIBE previously reported Kintea "Kooda" McKenzie took $10,000 of the $20,000 offer to carry out the hit. McKenzie was arrested Feb. 8 in connection to this crime and is currently facing a possible life sentence with a mandatory minimum of 10 years.
Among gun possession and contract killing, the "Gummo" rapper is pleading guilty to having "possessed [heroin] with the intention to distribute." Hernandez is currently behind bars, where he will remain until his sentencing on Jan 23, 2020.