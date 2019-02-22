T.I. Mourns The Death Of His Sister, Precious

RIP, Precious.

This week has been a sad one for T.I. and his family. Unfortunately the rapper's older sister, Precious Harris, has died. Family and friends had hoped she would recover after a serious car accident on Feb. 13 that TMZ reports triggered an asthma attack. She had been hospitalized for a week, but she ultimately passed away. She was 66 years old.

Precious would often appear on The Family Hustle, and was extremely close to T.I. "We Love You Dearly Baby Girl," he wrote on Instagram.

We Love You Dearly Baby Girl.... @preciousharris1913

Precious' daughter, Kamaya Chapman, also shared words memorializing her mother on Instagram. "From my best friend on earth to My beautiful angel in heaven, mama girl you know ima miss you," she wrote. "I love you so much. I’m so heartbroken but the way you looked so @ peace this past week has confirmed that you are resting."

Aside from Tip and Kamaya, Precious is survived by her other children, Avis Chapman-Reese and Kareem “Plug” Chapman. Condolences to the family.