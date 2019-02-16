Twitter : Illustration
Getty Images

Twitter Considering Feature That Lets Users “Clarify” Old Tweets

February 16, 2019 - 1:14 am by Latifah Muhammad

The feature would allow users to add “context” to old posts.

Twitter could be introducing an option that allows users to clarify old tweets. The company’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, made the announcement during Goldman and Sach’s Internet and Technology conference in San Francisco Thursday (Feb. 14), Tech Shout reports.

The idea for the “clarification” tool was inspired by “cancel culture,” as Dorsey told the audience.  “The other thing that we’re seeing more broadly within the culture right now in this particular moment is people quote-unquote ‘being canceled’ because of past things that they’ve said on Twitter or various other places in social media,” he explained.

Dorsey described the option as a “retweet with comment,” which would give users the chance to “add some context and some color on what they might have tweeted, or what they might have meant.”

The feature would be different from the current retweet with comment option. “You would be able to retweet the clarification, so it always carries around with it that context,” Dorsey said.

The company hasn’t officially decided to launch the tool, and has yet to introduce an option to edit tweets.

In This Story:

Popular

R. Kelly Facing New Charges After New Video Shows Sex Acts With Underaged Girl

From the Web

More on Vibe

OneStep_sRGB__Angle_F_2500pxH-1535580084
Polaroid Originals

Polaroid Originals Launches New OneStep + Integrative Camera

Polaroid Originals will be releasing a new camera this fall. The brand-new Polaroid OneStep+ camera will be a re-up from the original 1977 OneStep camera and 2017 OneStep 2 rendition.

Paying homage to the iconic design of the original OneStep camera, the OS+ will seamlessly combine film nostalgia and the digital era. Paired with the introduction of a new app, the OS+ camera will unlock 6 new features including Remote Trigger, Double Exposure, Light Painting, Self-Timer, Manual Mode and Noise Trigger. In addition, the camera itself has been upgraded to include a secondary portrait lens, allowing users to grab the perfect image from as close as 12 inches away.

OneStep+ elevates the art of analog instant photography through simple Bluetooth connectivity. From Light Painting mode to Noise Trigger, users are able to capture moments in the iconic Polaroid picture frame unlike ever before.

Both faster and more precise, the Polaroid app will also feature a scanning tool, allowing users to scan and crop images as quickly as they took them.

By creating the OneStep +, Polaroid Originals encourages the casual photographer to explore, discover, be expressive and have fun. Retailing at $159.99, the OneStep+ is now available for purchase here.

READ MORE: Polaroid Originals Unveils Nostalgic OneStep 2 Camera

Continue Reading
MW50B6-MJ__AboveTheFold-5_2000x-1535559396
Courtesy of Master & Dynamic

Master & Dynamic And Michael Jackson's Estate Release Limited Edition MW50 Headphones

Master & Dynamic is ringing in Michael Jackson’s birthday in style. In honor of what would have been the King of Pop’s 60th birthday, the premium audio company partnered with Michael Jackson's Estate to release the slick black and gold, limited-edition MW50+ Wireless On-Ear and Over-Ear Headphones.

The new product comes with interchangeable on-ear and over-ear ear pads allowing everyone, from the most diehard to casual MJ fan to listen to their favorite classic album from the legendary artist. Master & Dynamic did not mess around with the presentation either as they come in a black metal, dripping with gold, with an image of Mike doing his iconic Moonwalk on each black lambskin, cushioned ear.

At 12:00 PM (GMT) today (Aug. 29), fans can get a hold of these headphones for a whopping $449. With limited distribution, there will only be 20 of these rare, gaudy headphones available. Visit Masterdynamic.com to learn more about its features and to cop a pair while supplies last.

READ MORE: Watch Janet Jackson Reenact Michael Jackson's "Remember The Time" Video

Continue Reading

Nicki Minaj, Quavo And More Star In Madden NFL '19 "Make Your Play" Commercial

EA Sports has released a new star-studded commercial for the Madden NFL 19 video game and features cameos by Lil Dicky, Chris Redd, Nicki Minaj, Quavo and more.

The funny, 3-minute video takes viewers on a wild ride, beginning at an '80s dinner where SNL's Chris Redd suspensefully tells the story of Will, a Madden legend.

As Redd and Lil Dicky recall Will "making his play on the way to gridiron greatness," they slowly catch the interest of Nicki Minaj, Quavo, DeAndre Hopkins, and the rest of the world captivated by Will's eminence.

With an exclusive Will-inspired verse by Quavo and Nicki sharing her Xbox gamer tag, the video provides viewers some laughs as they patiently wait for the game to drop on Friday, August 10.

This is not the first time we see the Madden NFL show love to hip-hop, as the franchise consistently compiles their soundtrack with hip-hop hits and debuts.

This year's soundtrack includes tracks by Cardi B, Post Malone, Jay Rock and Pusha-T, with new songs by Migos, A$AP Ferg, Desiigner, Innanet James, Pell, and Yo Gotti.

Migos, Post Malone, and Jay Rock on the #Madden19 Soundtrack 🔥🔥🔥

Listen 🔊: https://t.co/OUvRrgDLXc pic.twitter.com/3Gliif5zXV

— EA SPORTS Madden NFL (@EAMaddenNFL) July 25, 2018

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait for Madden NFL '19 to drop before listening to the new tracks. In the meantime, watch the hilarious clip up top.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

1d ago

New Video Surfaces Of R. Kelly Allegedly Engaging In Sex With Underaged Girl

Music News

1d ago

T.I. Blasts Floyd Mayweather For Gucci Support On "F**k N***a": Listen

Entertainment

1d ago

Floyd Mayweather Calls Out Artists Boycotting Gucci "Hypocrisy," 50 Cent Responds