Twitter Considering Feature That Lets Users “Clarify” Old Tweets

The feature would allow users to add “context” to old posts.

Twitter could be introducing an option that allows users to clarify old tweets. The company’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, made the announcement during Goldman and Sach’s Internet and Technology conference in San Francisco Thursday (Feb. 14), Tech Shout reports.

The idea for the “clarification” tool was inspired by “cancel culture,” as Dorsey told the audience. “The other thing that we’re seeing more broadly within the culture right now in this particular moment is people quote-unquote ‘being canceled’ because of past things that they’ve said on Twitter or various other places in social media,” he explained.

Dorsey described the option as a “retweet with comment,” which would give users the chance to “add some context and some color on what they might have tweeted, or what they might have meant.”

The feature would be different from the current retweet with comment option. “You would be able to retweet the clarification, so it always carries around with it that context,” Dorsey said.

The company hasn’t officially decided to launch the tool, and has yet to introduce an option to edit tweets.