Tyga Takes Aim At Soulja Boy On "Thotiana" Freestyle

The rift between Tyga and Soulja Boy continues to grow in size.

The rift between Tyga and Soulja Boy continues to grow in size. Taking the words off social media and onto the mic, Tyga performed a freestyle over Blueface's "Thotiana" record on Power 106 FM's "L.A. Leakers" program, addressing the "Crank Dat" artist by name.

"Ni**a call me goat, don't call it a comeback/Seven million records, nine months, where Soulja at?/ I could make the same song, bi**hes still play that/ Running around saying that you made me, why you say that?" the "Taste" rapper states. The lyrical aim arrives weeks after Soulja Boy discussed on "The Breakfast Club" his issue with some people stating that Tyga had the biggest comeback of 2018.

Soulja Boy then responded to Tyga, stating, per XXL, "I f**ked yo baby mama and played Fortnite with yo son," after adding that Blac Chyna and he could "neva work" because Tyga is the type of men that she's attracted to. Soulja and Chyna were briefly linked earlier this month.

Since the top of 2019, Soulja and Tyga have stirred the pot of controversy. Concerning his return to the charts, Tyga even published an infographic that compared their streaming numbers.

Listen to Tyga's take below, plus Soulja Boy's.