Vallejo Police Fatally Shoot Local Rapper Willie Bo
This is the third shooting in the Bay Area, where a man was shot while police were allegedly trying to wake them up.
On Saturday (Feb. 9), a 21-year-old man by the name of Willie McCoy, a local rapper also known as Willie Bo, was fatally shot by the Vallejo Police Department according to the San Franciso Chronicle.
McCoy was allegedly shot after being found asleep in a car in the Taco Bell drive-through aisle. According to the police report, a handgun was sitting in his lap.
The shooting took place shortly after 10:30 p.m. when an employee of the establishment reported that a person appeared to be slouched in the driver's seat. When police arrived on the scene, McCoy appeared unresponsive, however, when officers began to investigate, McCoy suddenly moved. That appears to be when he was shot.
“The officers told the driver to keep his hands visible, however, the driver quickly reached for the handgun on his lap,” officers said in a statement. “In fear for their own safety, the officers discharged their weapons at the driver.”
Vallejo officers said in a statement that the gun found in McCoy's car was reported stolen in Oregon and was fully functional. There is still no record of how McCoy could have obtained the firearm.
McCoy died at the scene. The MC's family has questions for the police department regarding their loved one's untimely death.
“It’s a really big loss. Really, really unexpected,” McCoy’s cousin, David Harrison said. “There’s a lot of grieving going on, trying to make sense of this thing.”