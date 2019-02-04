Wale Kindly Claps Back At Demi Lovato After She Appeared To Mock 21 Savage

"I don't kick people when they down..."

Wale may have just provided the kindest clap back of 2019. The D.C. artist was forced to put Demi Lovato in her place after the pop singer appeared to mock 21 Savage on social media on Sunday (Feb. 3).

It all started when Lovato posted and deleted a comment about the memes that poked fun at 21 Savage's recent arrest by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.). "So far 21 Savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl," Lovato reportedly wrote at the time.

Not amused by her tweet, Wale quickly responded: "Why is somebody freedom funny ... I don’t get the joke." Offset and Sid the Kid also appeared to take aim at Demi. "All the memes and sh*t ain't funny when somebody going through some. Praying for my dawg. Ain't sh*t funny. His family depending on him," Offset tweeted.

Why is somebody freedom funny ... I don’t get the joke https://t.co/Eyf4clympS — Wale (@Wale) February 4, 2019

ALL THE MEMES AND SHIT AINT FUNNY WHEN SOMEBODY GOING THROUGH SOME

PRAYING FOR MY DAWG

AINT SHIT FUNNY HIS FANILY

DEPENDING ON HIM — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 4, 2019

Well @ddlovato you are a sore loser for making fun of @21savage nobody made fun of you when you were poppin them drugs...Keep that negative energy way over there, I’m praying for you too...Stay blessed. #21savage — Sid The Kid (@sidthekid1) February 4, 2019

It didn't stop there though. The Shade Room caught the two exchanging more words on Instagram. "Wale just salty I never responded to his desperate tweets years ago," Lovato snapped.

While the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer's comment might have been grounds for an equally nasty response, Wale chose to keep it classy, saying that he was praying for her wellbeing. "Still ain't gon disrespect you... Still praying for you Demi," he wrote, referencing Lovato's 2018 overdose on Oxycodone and fentanyl. "Hopefully you seen the ones providing comfort and prayer when you were down. I don't kick people when they down. Go queen."

Although she didn't respond directly to Wale, Lovato seemed to have a change of heart. After receiving backlash from a number of other fans, she posted a message on her Instagram Stories explaining her side of the story. "Wasn't laughing at anyone getting deported," she said in reference to 21 Savage. I know that's not a joke... The meme I posted/was talking about was of him being writing with a feather pen. Sorry if I offended anyone. But it's no excuse to laugh at someone's addiction let alone their OD."