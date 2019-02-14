White Supremacist Sentenced To Life In Prison For Killing Black Man In 2017

“We’ll never be able to share another family moment with Timothy, we’ll never get to say goodbye to our loved one."

The white supremacist accused of fatally stabbing a 66-year-old black man was sentenced to life in prison without parole, CBS News reports. In January, James Jackson pleaded guilty to killing Timothy Caughman two years ago in New York City in a racially motivated murder.

Jackson admitted to local authorities that he made a trek from his native Baltimore to go on a killing spree of black men in New York. According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Jackson had plans of enacting a “political terrorist attack” and “inspire white men to kill black men, to scare black men, and to provoke a race war.”

New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. was present at the Manhattan Supreme Court where he read a detailed account written by Jackson, which explained his racist motives.

“The racial World War starts today,” Vance read, The New York Post reports. “This political terrorist attack is a formal declaration of global total war on the Negro races. They must be exterminated as quickly as possible.” The document is reportedly emblazoned with a swastika and a crusader’s cross.

Although Jackson will no longer be a free man, Caughman’s family lament that they're also serving a life sentence. “We’ll never be able to share another family moment with Timothy, we’ll never get to say goodbye to our loved one, we’ll never know how much he truly suffered or how alone he felt in his last moments,” reads a heartfelt message from Caughman’s niece. “That is our life sentence. We get no parole either.”

In spite of this crime, the 30-year-old expressed his remorse in court to the victim’s loved ones. “I just wanted to apologize to everyone who has been negatively affected by this horrible and unnecessary tragedy,” he said. “If I could do it all over again, this never would have happened.”

Jackson stabbed Caughman to death with a sword in Midtown Manhattan on March 20, 2017.