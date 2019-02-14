Rising Florida Rapper YNW Melly Charged With Killing His Two Friends

The 19-year-old rapper, real name Jamell Demons, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Rising Florida rapper YNW Melly has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his friends and roommates.

According to reports, Melly, real name Jamell Demons, is being held without bail in connection to the October 2018 shooting of fellow rappers Anthony Williams, 21, and Christopher Thomas Jr., 19. Both were shot multiple times at about 4:30 AM October 26 and later pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital Miramar.

Melly was the second person arrested in connection with the double-homicide, according to Miramar police. Cortlen Henry, 20, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. In January, Henry was arrested in Houston and extradited to Fort Lauderdale where he was taken into police custody.

Wednesday evening (Feb. 13) it was revealed via Melly's Instagram account he turned himself into police.

Per a Miramar new release, Henry and Demons attempted to cover up the murder as a drive-by shooting. However, after investigators spoke to Henry, they noticed his recollection of events didn't match up with the preliminary evidence. Demons, Thomas and Henry were all roommates and shared a two-story home in Miramar.

Henry was reportedly the driver while Demons shot both men. Demons was promoting his album, We All Shine, which features the certified gold track “Murder on my Mind.”