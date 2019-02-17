ynw-melly-mugshot ynw-melly-mugshot
Broward's Sheriff's office

YNW Melly's "Murder On Mind" Number 1 On Apple Music Amid Murder Charges

February 17, 2019 - 1:08 pm by Shenequa Golding

There's irony and then there's this.

YNW Melly's career may finally be taking off as his song "Murder On My Mind" has hit number one on Apple Music. However, the 19-year-old, real name Jamell Demons, won't be enjoying the fruits of his labor as a judge denied him bond after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

According to a tweet from  Chart Data, Melly's 2017 track has earned prime real estate on Apple Music, with some believing the song is a confessional providing clues to the murder he and Cortlen Henry are accused of. Unfortunately, the song was released prior to the double homicide.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, Demons, and Henry reportedly staged the murder of Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr to appear like a drive-by shooting. Williams and Thomas were friends of Demons and lived as roommates in Broward County.

Williams and Thomas suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Demons took to Instagram and denied the accusations before turning himself over to police.

“To all my fans and supporters no I did not get locked up in Washington, but I am turning myself in today I want you guys to know I love you and appreciate every single one of y’all,” he wrote. “A couple months ago I lost my two brothers by violence and now the system want to find justice.

“Unfortunately a lot of rumors and lies are being said but no worries god is with me and my brother @ynw.bortlen and we want y’all to remember it’s a ynw Family I love you @ynwsakchaser1 and @ynwjuvy #freeus.”

Texas Teen Sentenced To 25 Years After Stabbing Best Friend To Death

