Young Nudy's Arrest Reportedly Part Of "Targeted Operation" That Led To 21 Savage's Detainment

The incident occurred at the same time as 21 Savage's arrest.

On Sunday (Feb. 3), Atlanta rapper Young Nudy was arrested for aggravated assault and gang-related charges, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Nudy was reportedly in the same car as 21 Savage, who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

However, DJ BJ, an affiliate of Nudy's, called foul on reports that claimed the latter and 21 Savage were in the same vehicle at the time of the arrest. "Again. Savage and Nudy were in separate cars...and it wasn't even ADP," DJ BJ tweeted in response to a reporter's investigation. "Y'all doing some horrible reporting and investigating."

Again. Savage and Nudy were in separate cars...and it wasn't even APD. Y'all doing some horrible reporting and investigating https://t.co/GBfNwMgyfJ — Hennessy Papi (@RealDJBJ) February 4, 2019

Per CBS News, what's being deemed as a "targeted operation" on Nudy, born Quantavious Thomas, and two other unidentified men ended up with 21 Savage being detained by ICE on the claims that he's a British citizen who migrated to the U.S. in 2005, but his visa expired a year after his arrival.

21 Savage's attorney, Dina LaPoilt, said the legal team is "working diligently to get Mr. Abraham-Joseph out of detention while we work with authorities to clear up any misunderstanding."