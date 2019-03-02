2 Chainz Hosts Swanky Jazz Club In "Rule The World" Video With Ariana Grande

2 Chainz and Ariana Grande do it real big for their "Rule The World" video.

The Sebastian Sdaigui-directed clip takes place "somewhere in L.A." while the new dynamic duo takes a tricked out Jazz hall by storm. Grande opens the picture coated in a feather jacket as she sings, "Top down on the Dawn like I'm used to it (Yeah)/ Prayin' you make it home like I'm used to it/Prayin' you make it home, I got used to it."

As 2 Chainz and the 25-year-old pop artist stand upon a stage decorated with vintage microphones and musicians, liquor flows through the crowd as club-goers dance along to the collaborative track.

"Rule The World" is from Chainz's newest album Rap or Go to the League, which is the rapper's fifth studio album. The 41-year-old emcee recently put rumors of ill-feeling between himself and Grande to rest after many accused the singer of stealing his pink trap house and "Spend It" cadence for the "7 Rings" video.

Fell in luv with a real one that’s a dedication ... RULE THE WORLD 🌍 ..video is out now .. https://t.co/i7gdx6qD0z @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/gg6JvVI5dU — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) March 11, 2019

Check out 2 Chainz and Ariana Grande's "Rule The World" video above.