21 Savage Offers 150 Jobs To At-Risk Youth Through Bank Account Campaign

"I want to help kids with a background similar to mine to get smart about their money."

Despite his arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) earlier this year, 21 Savage's mission to give back to the community has not wavered. The rapper recently launched the new phase of the 21 Savage Bank Account Campaign, giving 150 jobs to at-risk youth.

The initiative was launched in conjunction with non-profit organizations, Get Schooled and Juma. According to a press release, the jobs will consist of assisting concessions stands at sports and entertainment venues across the United States. Each candidate will receive training for the position as well as gain connections to other education and career opportunities.

"While my #1 song was called 'Bank Account,' growing up, I knew almost nothing about bank accounts," 21 Savage said of his campaign. "As I have gotten smarter about financial management, I realize how empowering it is to control your money rather than be controlled by it. I want to help kids with a background similar to mine to get smart about their money."

21 will serve as an adviser – a role he is calling the "Money Making Mentor" – in his campaign. He will also offer monthly tips on learning how to manage money. For more information, head over to the Get Schooled site here. Check out 21 Savage's Juma recruitment video above.