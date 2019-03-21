21 Savage Offers 150 Jobs To At-Risk Youth Through Bank Account Campaign

March 7, 2019 - 7:34 pm by Jessica McKinney

"I want to help kids with a background similar to mine to get smart about their money."

Despite his arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) earlier this year, 21 Savage's mission to give back to the community has not wavered. The rapper recently launched the new phase of the 21 Savage Bank Account Campaign, giving 150 jobs to at-risk youth.

The initiative was launched in conjunction with non-profit organizations, Get Schooled and Juma. According to a press release, the jobs will consist of assisting concessions stands at sports and entertainment venues across the United States. Each candidate will receive training for the position as well as gain connections to other education and career opportunities.

"While my #1 song was called 'Bank Account,' growing up, I knew almost nothing about bank accounts," 21 Savage said of his campaign. "As I have gotten smarter about financial management, I realize how empowering it is to control your money rather than be controlled by it. I want to help kids with a background similar to mine to get smart about their money."

21 will serve as an adviser – a role he is calling the "Money Making Mentor" – in his campaign. He will also offer monthly tips on learning how to manage money. For more information, head over to the Get Schooled site here. Check out 21 Savage's Juma recruitment video above.

Bobby Shmurda Blasts Tekashi 6ix9ine For Snitching

Bobby Shmurda is pulling the plug on working with Tekashi 6ix9ine. In light of reports that Tekashi snitched in order to escape a life sentence for criminal charges, Shmurda told VladTV that he doesn't want anything to due with the disgraced artist.

"Hell motherf**king no," Bobby Shmurda said when asked if he would ever collaborate with 6ix9ine again. The two previously collabed on the single "Stoopid."

"I don't even want to be next to that man. I'm good," he continued. "These motherf**kers would have everybody locked up. That's why I tell these kids, too: These entertainers they just entertainers. They ain't living that shit they be talking."

As previously reported, 6ix9ine was arrested for racketeering charges in 2018. Since then, the Brooklyn native has been cooperating with police and spilling information about his crew's involvement in the attempted shooting of Chief Keef.

In 2014, Bobby Shmurda was arrested and charged with a felony criminal possession of a weapon. He later pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree conspiracy as well as one count of weapons possession. He is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence, but expected to get paroled in 2020.

Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018
Scott Dudelson

Juice WRLD Drops Highly-Anticipated 'Death Race For Love' Album

Juice WRLD finally dropped his highly-anticipated sophomore album. Death Race for Love debuted on Friday (Mar. 7), featuring special guests, Young Thug, Brent Faiyaz, and Clever.

The album consists of  22 tracks and includes the previously released singles "Robbery" and "Hear Me Calling." The rapper described the project as a medley of sounds from jazz to rock and of course rap. "I thought I’d just incorporate Twisted Metal and Death Race [into] hanging on to a relationship or doing what you have to do to maintain a relationship, or going through hell to fix something to get somebody back." he previously told Billboard,

Interscope A&R Aaron “Dash” Sherrod also noted that the album was bound to go down in history. "It’s his Reasonable Doubt (Jay-Z, 1996). His Life After Death (Notorious B.I.G., 1997)," Dash said. "One hundred percent, people are going to be talking about it for years to come."

Juice WRLD is currently opening for Nicki Minaj on the European leg of her Queen Tour. The tour in support of his album will kick off on Apr. 25 in Vancouver and conclude in Dallas on June 8.

Stream Juice WRLD's new album, Death Race for Love below.

R. Kelly Arrested for Unpaid Child Support
Handout

R. Kelly's Ex-Attorney Recommended Shots To Suppress "Urges" In 2008

R. Kelly's former lawyer is breaking his silence on the singer's inappropriate sexual  history. Ed Genson, Kelly's attorney during his 2008 child pornography case recently told the Chicago Sun-Times that he advised the singer to seek medical treatment to suppress his sexual urges.

"I'll tell you a secret: I had him go to a doctor to get shots, libido-killing shots. That's why he didn’t get arrested for anything else," Genson said of his former client.

Genson was on Kelly's legal team when he was found guilty of child pornography in June 2008. While the 77-year-old attorney claimed that Kelly was "guilty as hell" of inappropriate sexual misconduct with young women 10 years ago, he said that he wasn't conflicted about defending him. "He had already done what he'd done," Genson explained. "I did facilitate him in the sense I kept him out of trouble for 10 years..."

As previously reported, Kelly was charged on 10 counts aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Feb. 2019. Genson suggested the charges came from Kelly's negligence and a superiority complex. "What he doesn't understand is this: If you win a case with somebody, they think they're bulletproof," Genson said. "You're almost better off, sort of, losing. He thinks he can do whatever the hell he wants. He has done everything he can to hurt himself."

R. Kelly maintained his innocence during a primetime interview special with Gayle King on CBS. In addition to his sex abuse case, he is currently sitting in jail for back-child support.

