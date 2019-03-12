Teairra_Mari_50_Cent
Getty Images

50 Cent Posts Video On Instagram Of Teairra Mari Being Served Legal Papers At Airport

March 12, 2019 - 9:56 pm by Latifah Muhammad

“Better give me my money b**ch.”

50 Cent isn’t done publicly taunting Tierra Mari until he gets the money that she owes him. In his latest attempt at shaming the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star for failing to pay her $30,000 debt, the Queens native had her served with legal documents at an airport.

The 43-year-old rapper-turned-television-producer shared the footage on Instagram Tuesday (March 12) with the caption, “You cannot run from the law, you have been served. Better give me my money b**ch.”

In the video, Marie is seen pulling her luggage through an airport terminal as a man approaches (while filming) and confirms her identity before handing her an envelope. “You’ve been served,” he says attempting to give her the legal documents. Mari disregards him and continues walking as the documents falls off of her suitcase.

The singer was ordered to pay 50 Cent thousands of dollars after she tried to sue him for sharing sexually explicit footage of her on Instagram last year. Mari alleged that her former boyfriend, Akbar Abdul-Ahad, hacked her Instagram account and shared revenge porn, which made its way around the web. A judge dismissed her case against 50 Cent earlier in the year and she was ordered to pay him over $30,000 to cover a percentage of his reported $161,660.15 legal bill.

Meanwhile, the video of Mari being served in the airport has already wracked up more than a million views on Instagram. Peep the footage below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

😆you cannot run from the Law, you have been served.🤨better give me my money Bitch.🤔 #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #bellator

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

In This Story:

Popular

Lisa Van Allen Alleges R. Kelly Had A Sexual Relationship With Aaliyah's Mother

From the Web

More on Vibe

Nelly, Lupe Fiasco And B.o.B Perform Live In Sydney
Don Arnold

Lupe Fiasco Finds Missing Sister After 24-Hour Search

Update: 5:30pm ET (Mar. 12, 2019) - Only hours after posting about his sister's disappearance, Lupe Fiasco, revealed that Keziah, 16, had been found. He also thanked fans for their support.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Found her! Thanx for all the prayers and the support.

A post shared by Lupe Fiasco (@lupefiasco) on Mar 12, 2019 at 2:31pm PDT

Original story below...

Lupe Fiasco needs help finding his little sister. Lupe revealed in a post on social media on Tuesday (Mar. 12), that his 16-year-old sister, Keziah, has been missing for more than 24 hours.

According to Lupe's social media post, his little sis went missing sometime on Monday (Mar. 11) in West Atlanta. Keziah's mom reportedly told the authorities that she saw her daughter around 2:30p.m., but Keziah was not home when she returned from work around 11:30p.m. She said that Keziah has never run away from home before and she did not notice anything out of the ordinary in regards to her behavior.

Keziah was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black leggings, a gray fanny pack with her hair in two afro-puffs. She does not have a cell phone.

Fiasco has asked his fans or anyone with information about his sister's whereabouts to contact the Atlanta police department immediately. Hopefully Keziah is found soon and in good health.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

ALERT 🚨!!! This is my little sister Keziah. She was Last Seen yesterday in West Atlanta. If you have any information please contact the Atlanta Police Department. ASAP 🗣

A post shared by Lupe Fiasco (@lupefiasco) on Mar 12, 2019 at 8:47am PDT

Continue Reading

Dave Chappelle Calls Daniel Caesar "Gay" In Bizarre Video With John Mayer

Dave Chappelle and Daniel Caesar appeared to be involved in a bizarre disagreement earlier this week. The two appeared on John Mayer's Instagram video, where the conversation took a weird turn after Chappelle referred to Caesar as being "very gay."

It all started when Mayer asked Chappelle if he heard of the rising R&B singer before. The comedian said he had and called him "very gay." "Daniel Caesar is a musician from Toronto that I just made tonight. Black. I got jealous. I didn't  know John had other friends," he said.

Mayer can be heard saying "what" underneath his breath before Caesar got his turn to speak. "What the hell was that?" Caesar questioned Chappelle.

At this point in the conversation, it was revealed that both parties were heavily intoxicated. "If I fist fight on your show, I'll be furious," Chappelle added.

In an attempt to pacify the situation, Mayer chimed in: "Dave, people just saw for a minute what happens when you speak freely and you have alcohol in you're working free association and you accidentally say something that trips someone's feelings up. But you have to clean it up."

Chappelle appeared to backtrack on his earlier remarks, noting that Caesar is a very talented performer. "No! I'll tell you right now," Chappelle began. "Daniel, you're great. Before this broadcast started, me and this brother sat at a piano and he played expertly. Beautifully. I knew for a fact that I was in the presence of not just someone that was good, but someone that was great. But the fact that I offended you..."

Before the comedian could finish his thought, Daniel seemed to change his stance on the matter. He suggested that he was being sensitive and that Chappelle didn't mean anything by his comment. "I'm being sensitive," Caesar said, to which Chappelle replied: "Correct."

The conversation ended with the two hugging it out on camera. There doesn't appear to be any hard feelings between the two, but the video is still awkward to watch to say the least. Check it out above.

Continue Reading
black monday showtime recap episode 7 season 1
Erin Simkin/SHOWTIME

'Black Monday' Plays With Its Conventions And Tackles Race

There’s a beautiful sort of symmetry that makes this episode a hallmark of the Black Monday universe. The same way Blair was a mirror for Mo’s life flaws in episode “295,” Tiffany is that for Dawn. Both Mo and Dawn sit adjacent of their respective mirrors at a dinner table in their respective episodes, offering advice that leads them to see the ugly truth of their own lives. Keeping that sort of continuity between two episodes with your two main actors, down to the setting of the dinner table, by leveraging a narrative convention you’ve sewn into the fabric of the show, is impressive storytelling.

Similar to how Mo began seeing the inequities in his life when he derided Blair’s newfound party life, Dawn begins to notice her own relationship’s flaws while dispensing love advice to Tiffany. She even mistakenly refers to Tiffany as “me” before humorously backtracking until she lands on “Tiffa-Me,” a funny and poignant reinforcement of the Dawn mirror.

In the same scene, Dawn also wears this catatonic gaze after Tiffany breaks down how the person you love can change so much one begins to fall out of love. Behind that stare, all of the firewalls and barriers Dawn places around the empathetic part of her brain, in order to work in her emotionally debased profession, broke down and she was deprogramming herself like a machine.

Similarly, Tiffany has an almost identical gaze painted on her face when her socialite friends admit thoughts of her calling off the wedding before she awkwardly repeats “call off the wedding” like a robot malfunctioning. She’s not only a reflection of every main character’s emotional instability but also a reflection of Dawn herself, in this episode.

Tiffany Comes Out

It may have taken seven episodes and 300 days in the Black Monday universe, but it was bound to happen. Tiffany Georgina had a vice-grip on viewers’ attention tighter than the one she gave Blair’s testicles in the series premiere, and for the first time, she is the main focus of an episode.

In this episode, Tiffany’s bachelorette party turns into a therapy session and is the perfect moment for Casey Wilson to showcase a bit of her acting range. She goes from pleading with Dawn to stay at the empty party with her face quivering in desperation to fully oblivious joy in a matter of a few facial contortions. Her cartoonish laughter turns into uncontrollable crying without changing the tone of her voice. Tiffany Georgina is a walking example of how easily the characters in this show can waver between emotional extremes.

Tiffany’s bachelorette party story arc is the finest use of Black Monday narrative conventions in the series, so far, in an episode that uses the 1980s the best.

1980s Tackle Race

‘80s pop culture stories like New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor’s crack addiction and Nicole Brown’s fatal marriage to O.J. Simpson are fair game for ridicule on Black Monday. This week’s episode also utilizes the ethos of the decade to discuss race in the way only Black Monday can: by eviscerating the pop culture of the time.

The victim this time is 1984 romantic comedy Sixteen Candles. In Sixteen Candles, Jake Ryan offers high school freshman Ted the opportunity to have sex with his drunk girlfriend so Ted can lose his virginity. To Tiffany, Jake has a “heart of gold.” Rightfully so, Dawn responds, “That was in movie theaters and white people were just like…’cool‘?”

The writers drive home the racial divide that Sixteen Candles represents when Mo asks who Ted and Jake are, and Tiffany and Blair reflexively respond Sixteen Candles. Mo’s also the only person who mentions how the film was a “minstrel show” due to the stereotypical Asian character Long Duk Dong.

Black Monday doesn’t appear to make sweeping generalizations about the character of white and Black people. But instead, through the lens of pop culture criticism, it highlights certain questionable behavior, such as staged date rape, which certain cultures accepted as entertainment that others would not. That’s the sort of engrossing breaking of the fourth wall that will add to Black Monday’s first season’s replay value.

The Truth Might Set You Free

Episode “243” had the Black Monday cast racing towards its inevitable collapse. This episode shows the truths that could be their undoing.

So many bombs of truth are dropped at the end of this episode that it’s impossible for anyone involved to leave unscathed by the end of the first season. The plot-shifting truth Mo shares with Blair could crumble the entire Georgina Play. It also seems to have cost Tiffany her freedom. Dawn’s truth could liberate her, but crush her husband. In this episode, the truth doesn’t set anyone free as much as it makes them feel free, if even for a moment. But, it’s Keith’s truth that could potentially destroy the entire operation.

In a perversely touching sequence of events, we discover Keith is more comfortable with having his son implicated in his crimes than he is his boyfriend Miike. So, when Keith meets up with Mike at the end of the episode -- after seemingly being compromised by the SEC -- he tells him “no matter what goes down, I’ll always love you.”

On the surface, that is a sweet gesture but, Black Monday’s penchant for misdirection imbues that scene with an extra layer of mystery. Did Keith say that because he decided to become an informant? Did he say it because he chose money over love and actually implicated Mike?

Add in the fact Keith gives Mike the infamous tie pin worn by the person who will fall to their death at some point in the series, and the Black Monday writers have put the dominoes in place for something dramatic to go down in the last two episodes of the first season.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

13h ago

Lisa Van Allen Alleges R. Kelly Had A Sexual Relationship With Aaliyah's Mother

Movies & TV

14h ago

Will Smith Shares Full ‘Aladdin’ Trailer, And It Looks Pretty Magical

Vixen

12h ago

VIBE Vixen's Boss Talk Podcast: Karyn Parsons Goes From 'Bel-Air' To Book Writing