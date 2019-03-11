A Virginia Woman Has Won The Lottery 30 Times In One Day

There's lucky, and then there's Deborah Brown.

According to reports, the Richmond, Va., resident beat the odds when she won the lottery 30 times in one day taking home $150,000. Brown's winning combination was 1-0-3-1. "I nearly had a heart attack," Brown said to Virginia Lottery.

Organizers said the odds of Brown's winning are 1 in 10,000.

Brown hasn't decided what she'll do with her winnings. She might redecorate her home, but says she isn't in a rush to spend her money.

Last week a newly divorced Michael J. Weirsky won the $273 million jackpot. However, after purchasing the winning ticket the New Jersey man admittedly just walked away without ensuring he had the ticket on him.

“I was paying more attention to my cellphone,” Weirsky said at a news conference. “I put the tickets down to put my money away, then I did something with my phone and just walked away.”

It was only after arriving home and searching did he realize he lost the lottery ticket. He returned to the store the next day and asked the clerk about it. The clerk quizzed him on it before handing it over and two days later during a snowstorm is when he learned he had he hit the jackpot.

After being unemployed for 15 years, Weirsky said he may start a business or not.

“I am just going to sit back and enjoy it,” he said.