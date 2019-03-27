Afropunk 2019's Brooklyn Lineup Includes Jill Scott, Tierra Whack, J.I.D
This looks great.
It looks like Afropunk Brooklyn is going to be another incredible time.
The highly-anticipated lineup was unveiled on Mar. 27, and features big names such as Jill Scott, FKA Twigs, Tierra Whack, J.I.D, Masego, GoldLink, Danny Brown, Santigold, Leon Bridges, Leikeli47 and more. The annual festival will take place on Aug. 24 and 25 at Commodore Barry Park in BK.
This year features the theme "WE SEE YOU," and according to the fest, the hope for the 2019 edition “brings together Afropunk ideology and the people who support it, under the banner of acknowledgement, in resistance to those who strive to oppress."
General admission tickets are now on sale. General admission prices are $60, while VIP costs $275. Check out the announcement and full lineup below.
